The conglomerate aims for at least 15% return on equity

Jardine Matheson unit Astra International’s automotive business suffered an 18% decline in net income during the first half of the year. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Indonesian conglomerate Astra is targeting total shareholder returns of 13 to 14 per cent and a dividend yield of about 6 per cent by 2030, as it sets out plans to boost earnings and returns through disciplined capital allocation.

The targets of the Indonesian-listed outfit were outlined in the group’s investor day presentation, published on Monday (Nov 16). The company said that shareholder returns would be supported by earnings growth, dividends and share buybacks, while maintaining strong credit ratings and meeting its operational targets.

Astra’s businesses span automotive, financial services, as well as mining solutions and heavy equipment. Jardine Matheson Southeast Asia (JMSEA) , a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Jardine Matheson, holds a 50.1 per cent stake in the group.

Astra is also targeting a return on equity (ROE) of at least 15 per cent and earnings per share (EPS) of between 1,150 and 1,200 rupiah by 2030, compared with 814 rupiah in 2025. The EPS target is based on earnings excluding non-recurring items.

The group intends to achieve its ROE target through a “disciplined capital reallocation”, it said in its presentation.

Under this approach, it plans to allocate 30 per cent of its cash towards capital expenditure, 30 per cent towards share buybacks and investments, and the remaining 40 per cent towards dividends.

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“Our focus is on ensuring that capital is deployed where it can deliver sustainable long-term returns, as we progress towards our 2030 targets,” said Astra president-director Rudy Chen.

The targets mark an improvement on the group’s historical shareholder returns. Astra’s annualised total shareholder return over the 10 years from 2015 to 2025 was 6 per cent, its strategy road map published in May 2026 showed.

The group also intends to reallocate 10 trillion rupiah (US$548 million) of its net assets by 2030, based on their carrying value as at December 2025.

Astra said that Indonesia’s economic fundamentals support sustained demand for its core businesses. The country remains the largest market in Asean, with its gross domestic product forecast to grow 5.2 per cent in 2027 and its population expected to approach 312 million by 2040.

For the nine months ended September 2026, Astra reported a 1 per cent decline in net profit, excluding several non-recurring items, compared with the year-ago period.

Profit from its automotive operations rose 8 per cent, while Indonesia’s wholesale motorcycle market grew 4 per cent. Astra’s Honda motorcycle market share remained at 77 per cent.

The wholesale car market grew 21 per cent, while Astra’s car sales increased 13 per cent. Toyota and Daihatsu continued to maintain their market leadership, with Astra’s overall market share at 49 per cent.

Earnings from financial services rose 6 per cent, mainly due to larger loan portfolios, reflecting growth in both automotive and multipurpose financing.

Profit from mining solutions and heavy equipment fell 28 per cent, excluding several non-recurring items.

In a research note on Nov 18, CGS International (CGSI) increased its target price for the group from 5,550 to 6,650 rupiah, while maintaining its “add” call, on the back of improving shareholder returns and better earnings visibility.

The target price was raised based on an estimated valuation of eight times its forecast earnings for 2028.

CGSI said that potential drivers for the group’s growth include Toyota’s launch of more affordable battery electric vehicles (EVs), the sale of some assets and more efficient use of capital.

However, it warned that prolonged competition in the EV market and delays in executing its plans could weigh on Astra’s earnings growth and improvements in ROE.