Piped natural gas supply fully resumed on Nov 12, says the ministry

Natural gas accounts for about 95% of Singapore’s power mix, but that share could fall to about half by 2050. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Piped natural gas (PNG) supplies from Indonesia to Singapore have been fully restored since Nov 12, nearly three weeks after Indonesia cut exports to the city-state to prioritise domestic consumption.

“The PNG supply has fully resumed on Nov 12. At this point in time, there has been no further notification of PNG supply reduction,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI), in response to queries from The Business Times.

Indonesia began cutting natural gas exports to Singapore by 31 billion British thermal units per day (BBTUD) from Oct 24, as President Prabowo Subianto’s government moves to prioritise domestic energy needs amid growing concerns over energy security.

The Energy Market Authority said at the time that the reduction amounted to 17 BBTUD over 18 days, or less than 2 per cent of Singapore’s daily gas demand.

The city-state’s total daily gas demand amounts to more than 1,000 BBTUD.

Natural gas accounts for about 95 per cent of Singapore’s power mix. Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said that share could fall to about half by 2050, but he expects gas to remain a source of baseload power as Singapore shifts towards renewables.

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Cross-border electricity trade could eventually supply about 40 per cent of Singapore’s energy, alongside alternative sources such as green ammonia or hydrogen.

Dr Tan said that countries have to prioritise their domestic energy needs, but that trading with neighbours need not come at their expense.

He described Singapore’s approach as “prosper thy neighbour” and pointed out that he would make the case for closer cooperation during Singapore’s term as Asean chair in 2027.

Asean has signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the Asean Power Grid regional energy trade project, which aims to link member states’ electricity grids by 2045.

According to Dr Tan, more work was needed on rules for laying, accessing and maintaining undersea power cables.