The company’s capital recycling efforts have ‘continued to progress at pace’

[SINGAPORE] Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) expects to post a 2026 dividend of at least US$2.50 per share, amid “strong performance” for the third quarter ended Sep 30, the company said in a business update on Tuesday (Nov 17).

The announcement comes after JMH in October raised its full-year profit guidance to between US$5.50 and US$5.65 per share on an underlying basis, from the previous guidance of US$5.33 per share.

For Q3, JMH’s Indonesian unit Astra International’s underlying net profit increased 11 per cent with “solid growth in automotive, financial services, agribusiness and a recovered contribution from mining solutions and heavy equipment business”.

DFI Retail Group posted a 10 per cent increase in Q3 underlying profit, with higher profitability in the health and beauty and home furnishings segments, as well as a higher contribution from associates.

JE&I, which comprises JMH’s engineering and infrastructure businesses, reported a 15 per cent rise in Q3 underlying profit, with the combined order books of Gammon Construction and Jardine Engineering Corp exceeding US$7 billion and “steadily growing”.

The growth is “driven by public and private sector demand from the Northern Metropolis in Hong Kong, and data centre expansion and other public infrastructure projects in the region”, JMH noted.

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That said, its hospitality business Mandarin Oriental reported a 60 per cent lower underlying profit in Q3, due to the temporary closure of Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong for renovation. The property reopened on Oct 1.

JMH also said that its capital recycling efforts “continued to progress at pace”, with Jardine Matheson Southeast Asia completing the disposal of its Cycle & Carriage businesses in Singapore and Malaysia in October.

Some US$1.4 billion of capital has been recycled or contracted in the year to date, excluding further recycling at Hongkong Land and Astra. This represents about 35 per cent of JMH’s capital recycling target of at least US$4 billion by 2030.

JMH said that its balance sheet “remains strong, with significant capacity to support future investments in line with (its) capital allocation framework”.

Separately, it announced that Graham Baker will retire from his role as chief financial officer in Q2 2027, as part of a “planned succession”.

“(Baker’s) successor, an external candidate recruited following an extensive process, will join the company in H1 2027 and their identity and details will be disclosed in early 2027,” it added.

JMH shares ended Tuesday at US$59.15, down by 1 per cent or US$0.62.