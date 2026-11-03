The Business Times
business-time-50

Liquidity key as AI concentration makes diversification more challenging, says GIC CEO

The sovereign wealth fund looks at a firm’s underlying business, investment quality and portfolio liquidity

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 06:49 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • GIC is committed to making sure Singapore’s reserves keep growing while ensuring that funds are available when the country needs them.
    • GIC is committed to making sure Singapore’s reserves keep growing while ensuring that funds are available when the country needs them. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] As the growing concentration of artificial intelligence-related stocks makes diversification more challenging in today’s markets, GIC is focusing on companies’ underlying business, investment quality and portfolio liquidity to navigate risks over the long term.

    Speaking at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Nov 3), GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat outlined three considerations for navigating increasingly concentrated markets.

    First, investors should look under the hood of these companies to examine their underlying businesses to determine the extent of their exposure to AI.

    Lim cited the example of the MSCI World Index, where US stocks account for about 70 per cent of its weightings, even though many of these companies generate revenue from around the world.

    Second, investors should focus on the quality of the companies, rather than allocate capital through a top-down approach.

    “If you have done your work well, determined there’s a good management team, moat and things like that, over a longer period of time, it can cut through quite well,” noted Lim.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    Third, where diversification away from AI concentration is difficult, maintaining a good level of liquidity is important to give investors room to respond to market developments.

    Historically, patient investors have been rewarded for holding assets over the long term, benefiting from a time premium and the tendency of valuations to revert to their historical averages over time.

    But the rapid pace of technological change means some shifts could be structural rather than cyclical, making it harder to determine where valuations might eventually settle, added Lim.

    This uncertainty should translate to more risk premium pricing, and can play a role in balancing supply and demand of capital, he noted. This is especially pertinent to credit investors, who may be reluctant to take on excessive exposure to a small number of large issuers.

    “I would say a lot of long-term investors would like to be paid a little bit more in terms of getting that risk premium. I think that is a way for the market to digest this,” said Lim.

    Staying grounded

    Even as GIC has become bigger, more globalised and specialised, its mandate has not changed since inception.

    “Knowing that certain things don’t change I think is really important in a world that keeps changing every day,” said Lim.

    GIC is committed to making sure Singapore’s reserves keep growing while ensuring that funds are available when the country needs them.

    Maintaining a long-term investment approach also does not simply mean a series of short-term investing decisions, he explained. “Because the drivers are different, so ideas like that keep us quite grounded.”

    Talent is also key for GIC in fulfilling its mandate, said Lim. The CEO identified two factors in attracting and retaining employees.

    The first involves getting the fundamentals right, including remuneration and the working environment.

    The second is a sense of purpose, which Lim considers an advantage for GIC as people are looking to contribute to something bigger than themselves.

    “In our case, I would say it’s of course to secure Singapore’s financial future, but actually it’s beyond that,” he added.

    Safeguarding Singapore’s reserves aside, GIC’s investments also help build businesses, create jobs and support companies’ growth, giving employees a broader sense of purpose, pointed out Lim.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GICArtificial Intelligence

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

    Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

    Estimates from UNCTAD put 2025 Asean FDI at US$244 billion, with the Philippines attracting US$9 billion.

    Philippines’ FDI slowdown exposes uneven investment prospects across S-E Asia

    Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, warns that the company might end up with “a bunch of chips sitting in inventory that I can’t plug in”.

    The AI frenzy gets a reality check

    An "In Europe For Europe" sign beside an XPeng EV at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct 13.

    The limits of China’s trade concessions to Europe

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More