The Business Times
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The lucrative business of cooling off in a hotter world

The constant struggle to stay alive and functioning in higher temperatures will become the new normal

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    • The summer of 2026 was the hottest one on record for Austria and many of its European neighbours.
    • The summer of 2026 was the hottest one on record for Austria and many of its European neighbours. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Joyce Hooi

    Joyce Hooi

    Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 12:22 PM

    [SINGAPORE] “Don’t come to Korea,” I’d texted a friend from a scorching pavement in Seoul at the height of summer this year. 

    My water bottle had long been drained and I was starting to see double, my overheated brain threatening to seep out through my ears. “It is hot like you will not believe.”

    “Don’t come to Austria,” she’d texted back. “It’s just as bad.”

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