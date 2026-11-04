The Business Times
business-time-50

Metasurface shares inch up to close at S$0.56 on SGX Catalist debut

The precision engineering firm’s placement is fully subscribed as at the close of applications on Monday

Summarise

Isabelle Chong

Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 09:16 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Founder and CEO Chua Chwee Lee leads Metasurface, which operates production facilities in Singapore and Johor, Malaysia.
    • Founder and CEO Chua Chwee Lee leads Metasurface, which operates production facilities in Singapore and Johor, Malaysia. PHOTO: METASURFACE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of precision engineering-services provider Metasurface Technologies opened flat at S$0.54 on its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Catalist board on Wednesday (Nov 4).

    As at 9.01 am, shares of Metasurface were trading at S$0.54, with some 291,200 units changing hands. At 9.54 am, shares had risen slightly to trade at S$0.545 per share.

    It inched further up to close the day at S$0.56.

    The Singapore-headquartered company raised S$9.7 million through the placement of 18 million new shares at S$0.54 apiece, ahead of its dual primary listing.

    The placement was fully subscribed as at the close of applications on Monday, with shares allocated to 335 placees.

    Five anchor investors – Lion Global Investors, Asdew Acquisitions, Manulife Investment Management (Singapore), Amova Asset Management Asia and ICH Synergrowth Fund – collectively subscribed for nearly 14 million shares, worth about S$7.5 million.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    This represents about 77.6 per cent of the total placement shares.

    Based on the placement price and the enlarged share capital of 166.6 million shares, Metasurface had an estimated post-placement market capitalisation of S$90 million.

    Metasurface has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market since July 2024.

    Founded in 2000, the company provides precision machining and welding services, primarily to the semiconductor industry, as well as the aerospace and data-storage sectors.

    It operates production facilities in Singapore and Johor, Malaysia, and has about 70 computer numerical control machines.

    The group is led by founder and CEO Chua Chwee Lee, whose deemed interest in the company was expected to fall to 33.02 per cent following the placement, from 37.02 per cent previously.

    Metasurface plans to use the estimated net proceeds of S$7.28 million to fund business expansion, strengthen quality control and support general working capital needs.

    Of this, S$6 million will go towards business expansion, including the acquisition of advanced machinery and software. Another S$1 million has been earmarked for quality control, with the remaining S$280,000 allocated to working capital.

    The company intends to recommend dividends of up to 30 per cent of its net profit attributable to shareholders for each of the financial years ending December 2026 and December 2027, subject to conditions outlined in its offer document.

    For the six months ended June 2026, Metasurface’s revenue rose 8.9 per cent year on year to S$27 million from S$24.8 million.

    Net profit, however, fell 57.7 per cent to S$3.7 million from S$8.8 million, partly due to a one-off S$6.4 million remeasurement gain recorded in the year-ago period.

    The group is seeking to diversify beyond the semiconductor industry, which accounted for about 95 per cent of its revenue in the first half of 2026.

    UOB Kay Hian is the sponsor, issue manager and placement agent for the listing.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SGXEngineering

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The dividend per share declared by DBS for Q3 2026 comprises an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15.

    DBS eyes prime brokerage business as Q3 profit falls 5% on weaker trading income

    Anthony Lim, who will be taking over as chairman, spent 19 years at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

    Things to know about DBS’ incoming chairman Anthony Lim

    Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.

    Singapore’s AI ambitions must make each megawatt work harder

    Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu (right) and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS CEO Tan Su Shan during the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference.

    ‘You buy more picks and shovels because you keep hitting gold’: Why AI spending needs to see results

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More