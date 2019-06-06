Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in Court

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun - the lawyer in the disappearance of S$33 million held in escrow for Allied Technologies - has been arrested and charged.

The Business Times was in Court on Thursday when the lawyer's case was mentioned. The 41-year-old was arrested in Malaysia on May 30 and charged on June 1.

According to Court documents, he was charged with cheating a company called CCJ Investments into believing that Suite Development had entered into a loan agreement with CCJ Investments and induced CCJ Investments to disburse S$6 million, of which about S$3.3 million was used to refinance Suite Advisors LLP's client's account.

The cheating offence carries a prescribed punishment of up to 10 years in imprisonment and also liable to fine.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The case would be next mentioned on June 13 as Ong remains in remand to assist with investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department. The CAD has conducted two raids so far, said deputy public prosecutor Nicholas Khoo to the district court on Thursday afternoon.

Ong had been uncontactable since mid-May.

The arrest of Ong came one week after JLC Advisors informed Catalist-listed precision engineering firm Allied Technologies that some S$33 million of its funds held in escrow by the boutique law firm had been paid out under Ong's instructions but might have been "unauthorised".

The authorities were earlier tight-lipped about Ong's arrest and prosecution because the Commercial Affairs Department needed time to round up other persons possibly involved in the case.

The crime-buster had on last Tuesday (May 29) called in Allied Tech executive director Kenneth Low Si Ren to help with investigations, and also seized information, records and documents from the company's premises and those of its subsidiaries including Asia Box Office and Activpass Holdings.

Allied Tech made headlines in May when news broke that some S$33 million of its funds parked with JLC Advisors were reportedly missing while Ong who had handled the escrow account remained incommunicado.