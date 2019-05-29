You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CAD seizes documents from Allied Tech, interviews executive director

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 9:48 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) seized information, records and documents from the premises of Allied Technologies and its subsidiaries on May 28, with Allied Tech executive director Kenneth Low Si Ren asked to attend an interview at the CAD that evening, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on the night of May 29.

The information seized by CAD relates to the company and its subsidiaries Asia Box Office, Activpass Holdings and Allied Technologies Holdings, as well as an escrow account with JLC Advisors LLP, from which some S$33 million of Allied Technologies' funds are said to have gone missing. Allied Tech previously announced that Mr Low was involved in transactions relating to Asia Box Office.

On Wednesday, Mr Low informed the company that the CAD had, on the previous day, retained his mobile phone and laptop for investigation purposes. Mr Low on Wednesday also surrendered his passport as part of the investigation.

"As at the date of this announcement, CAD has not disclosed to the company any further details of its investigation. The company intends to cooperate fully with CAD on the investigation," said Allied Tech.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As announced on May 25, Mr Low will continue to recuse himself from all decisions and recommendations of the board and will not act as signatory to the accounts of the company and its subsidiaries. "He will also cooperate and assist in investigations," said the company.

It added that it will continue to provide further updates to shareholders on subsequent material developments.

Companies & Markets

Willas-Array posts HK$18.96m full-year net loss amid trade war

China Star Food full-year net profit more than doubles to 33.4m yuan

Artivision Tech narrows Q4 loss, RTO 'in progress'

Innopac's cure period extension application rejected, may face delisting

Accrelist proposes 20-to-1 share consolidation

Hyflux in talks with 7 parties, will pick a suitor by mid-June

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

MAS.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

doc75k4sy902xwedqesh5u_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file74udy212eag1k0skvcz1.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with 7 parties, will pick a suitor by mid-June

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening