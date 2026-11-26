The move comes amid Singapore’s broader push to become a hub for the yellow metal

Banks typically contract logistics providers to manage storage and movement of gold, while some operate their own vaults. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] OCBC has opened its first dedicated gold vault in Singapore, to complement its existing shared vaulting arrangements in the Republic, said the lender on Thursday (Nov 26).

The new facility has around 100 tonnes of vaulting capacity, capable of holding roughly 8,000 large bars. Large bars, which weigh 400 troy ounces or about 12.4 kg, are the standard for institutional trading and settlement in London.

Banks typically contract logistics providers to manage storage and movement of gold, while some, including UOB, operate their own vaults.

In June, OCBC launched its physical gold business for institutional clients and clients of its private banking subsidiary Bank of Singapore.

The lender said it has since seen “growing demand” for its services, especially from Bank of Singapore clients looking for secure, long-term custody arrangements.

It added that there has been “increasing interest in its custody and vaulting services among its institutional clients, particularly banks and private banks”.

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The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced multiple initiatives in June to deepen the Republic’s gold-trading and investment infrastructure.

The central bank subsequently launched its gold-vaulting service for central banks on Nov 10. Under this service, gold will be stored in Singapore’s national currency vault – which can hold up to 500 tonnes – with room to expand as demand grows, MAS noted.

This complements the Republic’s existing commercial vaulting capacity of more than 2,000 tonnes, which serves market participants such as bullion banks and institutional investors.

Another initiative is the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) over-the-counter gold clearing system, which is expected to commence live trading and market operations in the first quarter of 2027.

OCBC is one of six banks that signed a memorandum of understanding with SGX in June to be clearing members.

The bank noted that it will “continue to explore extending physical gold, as well as other physical gold-linked investment and hedging solutions, to additional segments across the group”.

Kenneth Lai, head of global markets at OCBC, said: “This new vault enhances our ability to support that demand with institutional-grade custody capabilities, while reinforcing our broader commitment to the wider gold ecosystem.”