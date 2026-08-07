The Business Times
business-time-50
HOT STOCKS

OCBC shares close 3.3% up after hitting all-time high on Q2 earnings; UOB down 2.7%

UOB’s net profit climbs 10% to S$1.48 billion; OCBC’s is up 22% at S$2.22 billion

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 09:39 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Both banks beat their earnings forecasts for the quarter.
    • Both banks beat their earnings forecasts for the quarter. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of UOB and OCBC diverged after the local banks’ second-quarter earnings release. UOB fell as much as 2.7 per cent, while OCBC rose as much as 4 per cent, hitting an all-time of S$30.50, on Friday (Aug 7).

    Shares of UOB later pared some losses, closing 0.6 per cent down at S$43.30, after about 6.5 million securities valued at S$281.2 million were transacted.

    Meanwhile, OCBC shares eased slightly from their high, closing 3.3 per cent up at S$30.30, with 12 million shares worth S$362 million having changed hands.

    This comes after the two banks’ Q2 earnings beat forecasts, with OCBC’s operating profit increasing 20 per cent year on year to S$2.6 billion, on strong contributions from its wealth management and insurance segments.

    UOB’s operating profit was up 2 per cent year on year at S$2 billion for Q2, but its operating profit for the first half of the year fell 4 per cent on the year to S$3.9 billion.

    UOB’s net profit for Q2 rose 10 per cent to S$1.48 billion, compared with S$1.34 billion for the year-ago period.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Meanwhile, OCBC’s net profit for the period was up 22 per cent at S$2.22 billion, from S$1.82 billion previously.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hot StockDBSUOBSingapore banks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Timken claims United Shipping Services imported and sold counterfeit bearings for use in RSAF aircraft, and provided falsified certificates bearing its trademarks.

    High Court rejects bid to bring ST Engineering unit into trademark infringement suit over RSAF aircraft parts

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Ong Siew Kwee was convicted on one count each of abetting forgery, criminal breach of trust and lying under oath in May.

    Ex-Sakae director Ong Siew Kwee handed 10.5-year jail term for misappropriating S$15.8 million, lying in court

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More