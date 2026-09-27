Personal information of over 23,500 Simba customers leaked in data breach

No credit card or bank account information is at risk, says the telco

The data breach was discovered on Sep 24 and Simba “swiftly resolved it”, the company said. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Personal information of more than 23,500 Simba customers has been compromised in a data breach, the telco said in a statement on Friday (Sep 25).

The data included names, identity card numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers and e-mail addresses belonging to 23,549 people who had registered for Simba’s services.

No credit card or bank account information is at risk, said the telco, adding that it had no information that any of the leaked data has been maliciously misused.

It is unclear whether the leak affected its mobile or broadband customers, or both.

Simba has nearly 1.5 million active mobile subscribers as at Jul 31, along with 62,000 fibre broadband subscribers, according to a recent report by The Business Times.

The data breach was discovered on Sep 24 and Simba “swiftly resolved it”, the telco said.

“We have also taken immediate and appropriate actions to review existing security measures to protect core infrastructure and systems,” it said, adding that it is working with the authorities on this matter.

Simba also said it is notifying affected customers via e-mail, with the process expected to be completed within the next week.

In response to The Straits Times’ query, a spokesperson said the Personal Data Protection Commission is aware of the incident and is investigating. THE STRAITS TIMES