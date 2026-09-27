The Business Times
business-time-50

Personal information of over 23,500 Simba customers leaked in data breach

No credit card or bank account information is at risk, says the telco

Summarise
Rhea Yasmine

Rhea Yasmine

Published Sun, Sep 27, 2026 · 10:09 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The data breach was discovered on Sep 24 and Simba “swiftly resolved it”, the company said.
    • The data breach was discovered on Sep 24 and Simba “swiftly resolved it”, the company said. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Personal information of more than 23,500 Simba customers has been compromised in a data breach, the telco said in a statement on Friday (Sep 25).

    The data included names, identity card numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers and e-mail addresses belonging to 23,549 people who had registered for Simba’s services.

    No credit card or bank account information is at risk, said the telco, adding that it had no information that any of the leaked data has been maliciously misused.

    It is unclear whether the leak affected its mobile or broadband customers, or both.

    Simba has nearly 1.5 million active mobile subscribers as at Jul 31, along with 62,000 fibre broadband subscribers, according to a recent report by The Business Times.

    The data breach was discovered on Sep 24 and Simba “swiftly resolved it”, the telco said.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    “We have also taken immediate and appropriate actions to review existing security measures to protect core infrastructure and systems,” it said, adding that it is working with the authorities on this matter.

    Simba also said it is notifying affected customers via e-mail, with the process expected to be completed within the next week.

    In response to The Straits Times’ query, a spokesperson said the Personal Data Protection Commission is aware of the incident and is investigating. THE STRAITS TIMES

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    TelcosCybersecurityData breaches

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    City Developments Limited faces an uphill task in its fund management ambitions.

    Can CDL become a powerhouse in fund management?

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Emissions of South-east Asia’s telco operators rose by 20% between 2019 and 2025.

    Data centre energy demand from Asean telcos not a ‘big risk’, says industry group

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More