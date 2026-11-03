The Business Times
business-time-50

Private equity’s liquidity crunch fuels growth in secondaries, alternative fund structures

The secondary market remains undercapitalised relative to the potential demand for liquidity

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Investors are looking for liquidity as fund managers seek to hold on to assets for longer.
    • Investors are looking for liquidity as fund managers seek to hold on to assets for longer. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Private equity fund managers are increasingly turning to secondary transactions and more flexible investment structures, as prolonged holding periods intensify pressure to return capital to investors.

    Liquidity remains top of mind for investors as they seek to free up capital for new opportunities, while grappling with volatility arising from geopolitical tensions and policy changes.

    Scott Hayward, CEO of GMO Asset Management, said: “There is a need for liquidity in an environment where investment opportunities require you to be more nimble in capturing them.”

    Private equityPrivate wealthFundraising

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

    Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

    Sheng Siong reports a marginal 1.9% year-on-year increase in Q3 net profit to S$44.6 million, despite revenue rising 6.2% to S$441.5 million.

    Analysts cut Sheng Siong target price as rising costs cloud earnings outlook

    Attendees at the inaugural Quy Nhon Dialogue on Climate and Transitions, which took place from Oct 10 to 11 in Vietnam’s central province of Binh Dinh.

    Vietnam’s race for growth tests pace of energy transition: experts

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More