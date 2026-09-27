PropNex plots its next act beyond Singapore residential property
Its executive chairman points to room for growth in industrial properties, capital markets, leasing and more
- PropNex executive chairman Ismail Gafoor expects PropNex’s next two years to be “very exciting”. PHOTO: PROPNEX
[SINGAPORE] What comes after capturing nearly two-thirds of Singapore’s residential property transactions? For PropNex , the answer increasingly lies outside the housing market, starting with the industrial sector.
In an interview with The Business Times, executive chairman Ismail Gafoor said the agency rolled out an “Industrial 2.0” training programme in early 2026 and assembled a team of agents to specialise in the segment.
The move comes ahead of what he estimates could be a pipeline of more than 2,600 industrial units in 2027, assuming a unit is 150 sq m in size.
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