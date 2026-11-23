Proposed agreement would extend loan maturities and ease interest coverage requirements

CEO and CIO of the manager John Casasante says the Reit is in the final stretch of a three-year journey, moving out from debt restructuring towards growth. PHOTO: MANULIFE US REIT

[SINGAPORE] Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust ( MUST ) has negotiated a proposed agreement with its lenders that would allow it to exit a three-year debt restructuring and resume distributions to unitholders, said the trust’s manager on Monday (Nov 23).

The agreement is subject to unitholders’ passing resolutions at a Dec 15 extraordinary general meeting, which will enable the Reit to divest more properties to raise proceeds and also acquire fresh assets.

“We are now in the final stretch of a three-year journey, moving out from debt restructuring towards recovery and growth,” said John Casasante, CEO and chief investment officer of MUST’s manager.

“However, the about 19 per cent decline in portfolio valuations over this period (between June 2023 and December 2025) has made the path to deleveraging longer and more challenging than anticipated, with our aggregate leverage remaining elevated at 54 per cent,” he added.

Under the proposed joint facilities agreement (JFA), lenders would waive certain conditions under the Reit’s 2023 master restructuring agreement (MRA), and extend loans by about 12 to 18 months, excluding the sponsor-lender loan.

The agreement would also lower the minimum bank interest coverage ratio (ICR) requirement to 1.5 times from two times. This would extend the lower minimum beyond Dec 31, when an existing temporary concession is due to expire.

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MUST’s bank ICR stood at two times as at Sep 30.

The JFA would also allow MUST to resume half-yearly distributions after the completion of an asset sale.

Annual payouts would initially be capped at the lower of 20 per cent of annual distributable income or US$3 million until all existing loans, including the sponsor-lender loan, are fully repaid or refinanced.

The manager said it intends to progressively increase the payout ratio thereafter, as MUST’s portfolio diversifies and grows.

Three resolutions

Three resolutions will be put up at the Dec 15 meeting. These cover the renewal of the Reit’s asset disposition and acquisition mandates, and an amendment to its trust deed to give the manager discretion over the amount and frequency of distributions.

If unitholders approve all three resolutions but the lenders do not grant the JFA terms, MUST will not proceed with the renewed mandates but will proceed with the trust deed amendment.

Under the first resolution, the manager would be allowed to sell up to four existing properties, with aggregate net proceeds capped at US$525 million. This compares with the existing mandate, which allows for the sale of up to three assets for net proceeds of up to US$350 million. One property, Figueroa, was sold in June.

Each sale must be approved by all directors of the manager, and the net consideration must be at least 90 per cent of the property’s latest independent valuation.

After setting aside amounts approved for capital expenditure, proceeds from asset sales must first be applied towards repaying existing loans, excluding the sponsor-lender loan. Any surplus may be used for acquisitions or other purposes the manager considers appropriate.

The second resolution seeks approval for a renewed acquisition mandate, allowing MUST to acquire industrial assets, including those in the new economy sector, as well as living-sector and retail properties in the US and Canada.

Under the renewed mandate, the aggregate agreed property value of acquisitions would be capped at US$600 million.

Each acquisition must be approved by all directors of the manager and have an agreed property value of no more than 110 per cent of the latest independent valuation.

While MUST’s aggregate leverage is above 50 per cent, each acquisition must have an ICR of at least 1.6 times. Acquisitions would be funded with no more than 40 per cent debt, with the remaining funding coming from asset sale proceeds, rental and other income, or new units.

Any new debt must also reduce aggregate leverage following the acquisition, and total debt incurred by MUST is capped at US$700 million.

The final resolution involves amending the trust deed to give the manager discretion over distribution amounts and frequency. This would replace the existing requirement to distribute at least 90 per cent of annual distributable income.

MUST’s total debt fell to US$487 million as at Sep 30, from US$1.03 billion as at Jun 30, 2023. The manager said it aims to reduce leverage from the current 54 per cent to below 35 per cent, assuming all existing loans, apart from the sponsor-lender loan, are repaid.

As part of the proposed JFA, MUST would also use US$28 million from its available cash to partially repay loans due in 2027 and 2028, with US$14 million allocated to each year.