Resorts World Sentosa, Honeywell launch AI-powered district cooling initiatives

The programme builds on a cloud-based foundation for building operations deployed in 2023

[SINGAPORE] Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will become the first tourism destination in Singapore to adopt artificial intelligence-powered technologies for district cooling.

Unveiled as a “co-innovation initiative” with pure-play automation company Honeywell Technologies on Tuesday (Nov 3), the integrated resort will deploy predictive optimisation technologies to anticipate cooling demand, reduce energy use and maintain guest comfort.

Predictive optimisation technologies combine AI predictions with optimisation algorithms to forecast future conditions, and determine the best actions to implement planning and decision-making.

For large facilities such as RWS, cooling is one of the largest and most complex energy demands.

“Facilities management goes beyond fixing things when they break,” said Kess Chiang, senior vice-president of resort services at RWS. “It means staying ahead, using technology to make the resort more comfortable, reliable and efficient for every guest.”

The new initiative adds AI and predictive capabilities to improve RWS’ operations, expanding on a cloud-based foundation for building operations set up by the two organisations in 2023. It will also support the resort’s goal of going carbon-neutral by 2030.

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“The goal is that our guests should never feel too hot or too cold, while using only the energy that is needed,” said Chiang. “That is how facilities management can lead from the front in improving guest comfort and supporting responsible growth.”

Cooling three ways

The initiative will cover three programmes: smart air-conditioning systems, predictive district cooling and an energy intelligence platform.

First, smart air-conditioning systems, which “continuously adjust air-conditioning to match actual demand for cooling while maintaining comfort”, are expected to lead to 20 to 30 per cent in energy savings for the resort’s hotel rooms.

In the Resorts World Convention Centre and Illumination’s Minion Land at the Universal Studios Singapore theme park, RWS estimates that “AI-based predictive optimisation” for cooling will lead to about 5 to 10 per cent in energy savings.

Second, a district cooling plant “will forecast how much cooling the resort will need, and decide which equipment should run and when”. This will prevent the production of excess chilled water used for cooling, improving overall efficiency.

Third, using Honeywell Technologies’ AI-powered Forge platform, energy data is turned into insights that highlight where energy may be wasted and give recommendations to mitigate energy wastage.

It is projected to generate annual energy savings of two gigawatt-hours – equivalent to the annual electricity use of about 438 four-room public housing flats, RWS said.

The technologies’ development and testing in a hospitality and entertainment environment is backed by Honeywell’s Centre of Excellence, which was established with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Munish Suri, the president of building automation at Honeywell Technologies’ India and the Asia-Pacific, said that interconnected systems that work intelligently together to continuously optimise energy use as conditions change will be “the next frontier in building efficiency”.

“Resorts World Sentosa is demonstrating how sustainability and operational excellence can reinforce, rather than compete with, the guest experience,” he added.