Chong Chu Mee takes over from Wong Teek Son under succession plan

Wong Teek Son, 64, has been the company’s CEO role for 20 years. He remains as the company’s chairman. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Glovemaker Riverstone Holdings posted a 34.7 per cent rise in net profit to 70.1 million ringgit (US$17.1 million) for the third quarter ended September, the company said in a business update on Tuesday (Nov 17).

In a separate bourse filing, it announced that Wong Teek Son will step down as chief executive on Dec 1 as part of the company’s succession plan, and be replaced by Chong Chu Mee.

Riverstone’s Q3 revenue rose 27.3 per cent 315.1 million ringgit, marking the group’s highest quarterly revenue in over three years, thanks to higher sales volume in the cleanroom and healthcare segments.

The company’s ongoing renewal of ageing production lines “remains on track, enhancing our production capabilities and flexibility to respond to evolving market conditions and customer requirements”, said Wong.

“In tandem, we have strengthened our workforce to support operational execution and timely deliveries… We will also continue to focus on new product development, supported by our experienced research and development (R&D) team,” he added.

Wong, 64, has been the CEO for 20 years and will remain as the company’s executive chairman after Dec 1.

Chong, 56, joined a Riverstone subsidiary as an R&D chemist in 1996, and has worked on R&D and overseen production operations for 30 years.

Riverstone shares ended Tuesday at S$0.745, up by S$0.015 or 2.1 per cent.