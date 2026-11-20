Analysts see asset sales freeing up capital for trusts to reinvest in higher-return properties

CapitaLand Ascott Trust acquired Coliwoo Midtown for S$134 million using part of the proceeds from the sale of The Robertson House. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) are stepping up efforts to recycle capital through divestments to improve their portfolio returns, said industry observers.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings expects S-Reits to focus on selling non-core properties and redeveloping existing assets to refresh their portfolios.

The agency also expects acquisitions to be opportunistic, with trusts recycling capital into yield-accretive investments to enhance portfolio quality and returns, it said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

S-Reits rated by Fitch sold about S$1.1 billion worth of non-core properties in the 12 months to end-September, compared with about S$850 million in acquisitions.

Deal activity was led by Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust, ESR Reit, CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) and Stoneweg Reit.

Capital recycling is also gathering pace, Jefferies analysts Geraldine Wong and Wilson Ng said in a report published on Nov 11.

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They said: “Several Reits are accelerating divestments and portfolio repositioning, particularly of slower-growth overseas assets. We see this as another potential distribution per unit (DPU) growth lever, providing capacity to redeploy capital into higher-return opportunities.”

For instance, Clas completed the S$360 million sale of The Robertson House on Jul 30. It used part of the proceeds to acquire Coliwoo Midtown, a 212-room co-living property at 141 Middle Road, for S$134 million on Sep 30.

Clas’ manager said Coliwoo Midtown’s pro forma earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) yield of 4.1 per cent was 1.8 percentage points higher than the hotel’s exit yield of 2.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, ESR Reit completed S$472.4 million worth of non-core asset sales in the first nine months of 2026.

These included the S$101 million sale of a hotel strata lot at ESR BizPark @ Changi, 46A Tanjong Penjuru for S$113.5 million and 12 Ang Mo Kio Street 65 for S$33.3 million.

Fitch said: “We expect non-core asset sales to remain an important source of funding for portfolio rejuvenation and balance-sheet management.”

It pointed to Mapletree Industrial Trust’s (MIT) plan to sell about S$500 million to S$600 million worth of North American assets, prioritising data centres that are vacant or due to become vacant.

In August, MIT put a portfolio of 22 older US data centres for sale, valued at about US$1.24 billion in aggregate, with US$1.07 billion attributable to the trust.

At its October results briefing, the manager said it aimed to complete a “good amount” of the disposals by the end of FY2027.

Data centres account for about 57 per cent, or S$4.7 billion, of MIT’s S$8.3 billion portfolio.

Jefferies’ Wong and Ng said: “Pruning its underperforming US data centre portfolio better positions MIT for longer-term growth. Nearer term, channelling divestment proceeds to pay down higher-cost US-dollar debt could even be DPU-accretive, albeit slightly NAV-dilutive if sold below book values.”

While MIT’s strategy of divesting older US assets and redeploying capital into modern data centres in Japan and Europe is positive, Wong and Ng said its execution would take time.

“We would wait for clearer signs of stabilisation before turning positive,” they added.

Jefferies had a “hold” call on MIT, with a lower target price of S$1.85. Fitch rated the trust BBB+ with a stable outlook.

Development and asset enhancement to become ‘more important’

Fitch added that development and asset enhancement initiatives will become “more important” for some issuers seeking to improve portfolio quality and asset returns.

Given the significant differences in leverage headroom among the S-Reits rated by Fitch, the agency expects trusts with stronger balance sheets to have greater flexibility to pursue acquisitions when opportunities arise.

Fitch expects MIT and Starhill Global Reit to retain wide rating headroom as they use divestment proceeds to pare debt.

By contrast, the agency expects redevelopment to keep leverage elevated at ESR Reit and CapitaLand India Trust.

Their Ebitda net leverage should remain manageable, Fitch said, assuming they fund construction with debt alongside equity or divestment proceeds.