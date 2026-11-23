BROKERS’ TAKE

CGS International downgrades the firm to ‘hold’; UOBKH, DBS and OCBC maintain their ratings

Seatrium’s share price has slumped more than 10% in the last five trading sessions amid overall global market weakness. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Analysts are mixed on Seatrium’s prospects after its third-quarter business update, as a slowing order book overshadows improving project margins and cost savings.

CGS International (CGSI) downgraded its call on the offshore, marine and energy specialist to “hold”. UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) kept its “hold” rating, while DBS and OCBC maintained their “buy” calls.

Seatrium’s share price has slumped more than 10 per cent in the last five trading sessions amid overall global market weakness.

The counter ended Monday (Nov 23) down 1.9 per cent at S$1.53 after hitting a 52-week low of S$1.49 in the morning.

On Nov 19, Seatrium reported that its net order book stood at S$12.2 billion as at end-September, comprising 35 projects with deliveries extending to 2033. It also said it had secured S$1.7 billion in new orders so far this year.

The group expects the momentum in Q3 to last till the end of the year, adding that underlying net profit for FY2026 would be “materially higher” than for the previous year.

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Order book momentum a concern

CGSI trimmed its target price for Seatrium to S$1.80 from S$2.60, citing “slower-than-expected order win momentum, which dampens (its) earnings expectations”.

The brokerage lowered its FY2027 and FY2028 core earnings forecasts by 11 per cent, incorporating “a lower order win assumption for 2026”.

CGSI flagged upside risks, including order wins such as the award of the final Golar contract, further gas-related orders and another high-voltage direct current order from European transmission operator TenneT.

Downside risks, meanwhile, include delayed order wins, unfavourable outcomes of litigations and cost overruns.

DBS Group Research was the most bullish among the four brokers, maintaining its “buy” recommendation and S$3 target price.

Analyst Ho Pei Hwa noted that Seatrium’s “margin recovery progresses alongside strong execution”. She added that Seatrium’s business update points to “steady operational performance, with revenue maintaining its run rate and gross margins improving relative to the first half of 2026”.

“The near-term earnings trajectory is constructive, but sustained order replenishment remains essential to translate margin recovery into durable growth,” she added.

Recent share price dip offers buying opportunity

OCBC was also upbeat, keeping its “buy” rating with an unchanged fair value estimate of S$2.62.

It said the “recent share price weakness offers accumulation opportunity”, noting that Seatrium’s management remains “confident of order replenishment but is explicitly prioritising profitability over volume”.

“The improving profitability outlook should support its valuation expansion”, it added.

UOBKH kept its “hold” rating on the stock while lowering its target to S$1.80 from S$2.30. “Seatrium needs some sizeable contract wins in the next few months to bolster investor confidence,” it noted. The brokerage flagged Seatrium’s weak order book as a “key issue”, pointing to the decline from S$17.8 billion as at end-2025. The current order book provides “very limited revenue and earnings visibility”, it said. UOBKH also pointed out that more than 70 per cent of Seatrium’s net order book value comes from projects with delivery dates extending beyond 2029, so a sizeable portion of the value from those projects is unlikely to be billed to customers in the next two years.