While platforms like Pinduoduo may be cheaper, their parcels can take much longer to arrive, DBS notes

Sea chairman and CEO Forrest Li says retail is one of the most competitive businesses because the industry is so large and “the prize is huge” for whoever wins. PHOTO: SUSS

[SINGAPORE] Shopee is expanding its short-form video shopping offerings as competition intensifies, while counting on Sea’s own delivery network to differentiate itself, said Sea chairman and CEO Forrest Li.

Shopping through short videos will grow alongside search-based shopping, rather than replace it, he said at the JY Pillay Distinguished Speakers Series 2026 organised by the Singapore University of Social Sciences on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Sea’s Shopee has been facing fierce competition from video-driven e-commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop. Tech In Asia previously reported that in the second quarter of 2026, TikTok Shop overtook Shopee by sales volume in Thailand.

In Singapore, Shopee still held 52 per cent of market share in 2025, followed by Lazada at 36 per cent and TikTok Shop at 6 per cent, according to Momentum Works.

Retail is “one of the most competitive” businesses because the industry is so large, and “the prize is huge” for whoever wins, said Li. Shopee now competes with Lazada, TikTok Shop, Temu and more recently Pinduoduo, he added. “I am sure there will be more.”

Asked whether shopping through video platforms such as TikTok Shop would replace search-based platforms such as Shopee, Li argued that buying through short-form videos is “not the most efficient way when you want to buy things”, as such purchases tend to be unplanned.

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Nonetheless, Shopee will be embracing the format.

Its app already offers short videos, and in Indonesia, its largest market, orders through short videos are “much much bigger than anybody else in the market”. The two ways of shopping will coexist and converge, he noted.

Betting on Sea’s in-house delivery

But short-form video platforms are not the only threat Shopee has faced in recent years.

Cheaper platforms such as Pinduoduo – which ships goods directly from the factory – often offer the same products at Shopee at a cheaper price. DBS estimates that non-branded goods on Pinduoduo are 50 to 60 per cent cheaper than on Shopee.

However, Li said that Shopee differentiates itself through Sea’s own logistics service SPX, which does “almost every single delivery” for the e-commerce platform.

In a relatively wealthy market like Singapore, shoppers are less sensitive to price and more sensitive to delivery timings and reliability, he added.

DBS noted that Pinduoduo parcels, while cheaper, take three to four weeks to arrive, while Shopee parcels usually take one to two days.

Li acknowledged that the delivery services might not be the “most high-margin part of the business”, and involves hands-on work for Shopee. Some even argued that it was a “foolish” decision for Shopee not to adopt third-party delivery services, he said.

But the delivery service, he added, is an important part of the e-commerce experience. “I am proud to be foolish on that part.”