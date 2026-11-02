Singapore banks’ wealth fees may ease in Q3 as AI lending, bond yields draw scrutiny

Analysts expect interest margins to stay under pressure, but asset quality and capital positions to hold firm

UOB will be the first to announce its third-quarter results on Nov 4, followed by DBS and OCBC on Nov 5 and 6, respectively. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The strong run in wealth management income at Singapore’s three local banks may be losing some steam in the third quarter, even as analysts predict continued pressure on interest margins.

Still, they expect the sector’s underlying asset quality and capital position to remain robust, even as the banks’ exposure to artificial intelligence-related financing and the impact of rising bond yields come under closer scrutiny.

UOB announces its third-quarter results on Nov 4, followed by DBS and OCBC on Nov 5 and 6, respectively.