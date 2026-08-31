Singapore firms dominate S-E Asia data centre funding, account for 98% of US$11.5 billion raised: report

Total of US$4.7 billion of equity has been raised this year as at Aug 25

Observers note that Singapore remains a “tier-1” data centre market, suited for high-value inference and sovereign artificial intelligence workloads. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Five Singapore-headquartered data centre firms accounted for 98 per cent of the US$11.5 billion in equity funding raised across South-east Asia, according to research firm Tracxn.

The five firms are DayOne, Princeton Digital Group, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), Singtel’s Nxera and Digital Edge.

The funding was concentrated in 19 rounds, with about 85 per cent of the US$11.5 billion raised since the start of 2024.