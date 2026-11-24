The combination – which follows a collapsed S$1.4 billion deal with Simba – will end with Keppel owning 23% of StarHub

StarHub will issue about 651.7 million new shares to M1’s shareholders and take on up to S$380 million of M1’s net debt. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] A meaningful recovery in mobile revenue per user is unlikely before late 2028, even as StarHub’s proposed merger with M1 cuts Singapore’s mobile operators from four to three, said analysts.

StarHub does not intend to change its customers’ plans in 2027, as it completes the deal in the first half of that year and integrates the businesses, said incoming CEO Matt Williams.

“In terms of pricing... our intention is to keep things stable,” he said during a media and analyst call on Tuesday (Nov 24). “I can’t share more than that at this point because we don’t have a plan beyond that.”

Given the timeline, any meaningful recovery in the average revenue per user (ARPU) looks likely from “late 2028 at the earliest”, said Chris Muckensturm, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

OCBC analyst Chu Peng concurred, noting that it will likely take time for integration and synergies between the two telcos to materialise.

The payoff for StarHub will also take time, as a separate Bloomberg Intelligence report noted that the merger will deliver faster earnings, with gains from cost savings back-loaded to 2029 and 2030.

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StarHub agreed to merge with Keppel’s M1 in an all-share deal valuing the telco at about S$1.06 billion. It also exercised an option to buy Circles Life’s Singapore mobile business.

StarHub will issue about 651.7 million new shares to M1’s shareholders – worth S$677.7 million – and take on up to S$380 million of M1’s net debt.

Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities Research, said the price was fair “because the shares swapped at equivalent valuations”.

“StarHub has to take on the leverage and deliver the synergies,” he noted.

Price freeze uncertain

When Simba agreed to purchase M1 in 2025, the two companies pledged in submissions to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to freeze mobile subscription prices for two years.

Asked if there would be similar price freezes for StarHub, M1 and Circles Life following the deals, current StarHub CEO Nikhil Eapen declined to comment.

He noted that StarHub will file its regulatory submission to the authorities by Wednesday, with a public consultation to follow.

Despite the uncertainty in price freezes in the short term, Williams noted that market observers should compare the effects of merger when it comes to longer-term upside from pricing.

A retail price freeze is a likely remedy for the deal, with tariffs on existing contracts frozen for two to three years, said Bloomberg Intelligence, citing Thailand’s True and DTac merger back in 2023 as a precedent.

A hypothetical two-year freeze would likely push repricing to around 2029, said Muckensturm. However, she noted that ARPU could still rise as more customers move to higher-value 5G plans.

Still, Chew noted that the pricing of mobile plans would still depend on the incumbent’s view, referring to Singtel, as a much larger competitor would be emerging.

In addition, competition and lower-cost mobile virtual network operator offerings could continue to constrain the pace of ARPU recover, said OCBC’s Chu.

StarHub and M1 were reported to have explored a potential merger back in 2024, but no deal materialised.

The potential StarHub and M1 deal follows a collapsed S$1.4 billion deal between Simba and M1 in May, after IMDA suspended its assessment of the transaction while investigating Simba’s unauthorised spectrum usage.

Separately, StarHub exercised its option to buy Circles Life’s Singapore mobile business.

The deal price is dependent on multiple factors such as ARPU, number of customers, brand value and subscriber lifetime.

The Circles Life business has about 290,000 subscribers, based on StarHub estimates.

The mobile network operator expects to complete the Circles Life acquisition alongside the planned merger with M1.

Chew said that the deal “was a surprise because it reflects concerns over losing a major wholesale customer”.

However, Muckensturm noted that since StarHub had been buying challengers such as MyRepublic Mobile and redOne, the deal was “not very surprising”.

“The deal makes strategic sense coming alongside M1, as Circles is a key wholesale customer of M1,” she said.

“Owning both includes that wholesale revenue, and helps StarHub capture Circles’ residual cash flows and retain a strong digital brand, while removing a competitor in that customer segment.”

Following the proposed merger of M1, the number of mobile network operators in Singapore would be reduced from four to three.

Data from Bloomberg Intelligence indicate that Singtel leads with roughly 43 per cent of mobile subscriber share, followed by M1 at around 22 per cent, StarHub at 21 per cent and Simba at 14 per cent, as at June.

The merger deal – which will end up with Keppel owning a 23 per cent StarHub stake – is both slightly below analysts’ estimates and lower than the proposed Simba-M1 valuation.

Foo Zhiwei, analyst at Macquarie Capital, earlier estimated the enterprise value of M1 to be at between S$1.16 billion and S$1.25 billion, while Muckensturm put it at between S$1.1 billion and S$1.2 billion.

The deals, subject to regulatory approval given by IMDA, are expected to be closed by H1 2027.

Earlier in September, both StarHub and Keppel confirmed that they were in talks over a potential deal regarding an acquisition of M1 with no certainty of a deal happening, following reports by The Business Times.

Simba on Nov 17 admitted to the unauthorised usage of spectrums.

IMDA is reviewing the telco’s response to the regulator’s show cause notice, and is assessing if Simba’s response covers all areas that IMDA is investigating.

Shares of StarHub closed 3 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$1.04 on Tuesday, while shares of Keppel closed 4.6 per cent or S$0.41 lower at S$8.42.