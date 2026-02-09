ST Engineering shares rise as much as 4.3% to record high

The counter hits an all-time peak at S$10.13

ST Engineering earlier said that it expects to report a positive net profit for the second half of 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of ST Engineering jumped as much as 4.3 per cent on Monday (Feb 9), climbing to a record high after the Singapore Airshow.

The counter reached S$10.13 as at 10.29 am, rising S$0.42. This was after it closed 1.9 per cent lower on Friday, falling S$0.19 to S$9.71.

ST Engineering had multiple announcements at the recently-concluded Singapore Airshow 2026, including the AirFish, a hovercraft-like vessel that skims over water, that is set to start taking passengers from Singapore to Batam from the second half of 2026.

It also announced that it will design and develop new satellites in Singapore and debuted its largest cargo drone.

In January, the company said its total contract awards for 2025 reached a record at S$18.7 billion, exceeding the S$12.6 billion total in 2024 by about 49 per cent. This prompted RHB to raise its target price for the group to S$10.70 from S$9.40.

ST Engineering earlier said that it expects to report a positive net profit for the second half of 2025, after considering all the one-off effects for the half-year period.

The company is set to release its financial results on Feb 27.