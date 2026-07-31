The Business Times
business-time-50

StanChart to transfer part of credit card, personal loan clients to Trust Bank

Trust will scale everyday banking propositions, while StanChart invests in wealth capabilities

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 01:30 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Affected customers’ other existing relationships with StanChart, including deposit accounts, wealth products and insurance policies, will remain unchanged.
    • Affected customers’ other existing relationships with StanChart, including deposit accounts, wealth products and insurance policies, will remain unchanged. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered will be transferring part of its credit card and personal loan clients to Trust Bank to boost growth in Singapore.

    The move, which will take place in September, is expected to deepen both banks’ combined abilities to serve retail banking clients in Singapore, the former said on Friday (Jul 31).

    Following this, Trust will continue to scale its digital banking platform and everyday banking propositions, while StanChart invests in wealth capabilities.

    Affected customers’ other existing relationships with StanChart, including deposit accounts, wealth products and insurance policies, will remain unchanged.

    StanChart declined to disclose the number of affected customers.

    Trust is a subsidiary digital bank jointly owned by StanChart and FairPrice Group.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla noted that Trust was set up to bring “fuss-free and rewarding banking services right into the heart of Singaporeans’ daily lives”.

    Trust posted a loss of S$54 million in FY2025, narrowing from S$93 million the year before.

    But the digital bank managed to turn profitable in March 2026, making it one of the fastest digital banks in Singapore to swing into the black.

    Trust has more than one million customers. Its products and features include numberless cards that combine debit and credit functions, no foreign exchange fees on overseas spending, and integrated rewards across FairPrice Group purchases.

    Meanwhile, London-headquartered StanChart beat expectations to post a pre-tax profit of US$2.33 billion for the second quarter of 2026, bolstered by the strength of its wealth business and global banking.

    In a strategy update in May, StanChart said it was targeting higher returns by cutting headcount and expanding its wealth business.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Trust BankStandard CharteredSingapore banksCredit/Debit cardsLoansFairPrice

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Leopold Aschenbrenner had no professional investing experience before launching Situational Awareness in 2024.  

    Rise and fall of Situational Awareness: How Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI fund stumbled

    Online shopping has brought convenience and incredible range into the living room, allowing suppliers and brands to bypass department stores.

    From Yaohan and Galeries to Metro: The rise and fall of department stores in Singapore

    Frasers Tower in Cecil Street was valued at S$2.12 billion as at Sep 30, 2025. Only Frasers Property’s half stake is available for sale.

    More office buildings lined up for sale ahead of impending Marina One deal

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More