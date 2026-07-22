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Stocks to watch: AEM, HPH Trust, First Sponsor, MoneyMax

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 08:29 AM
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    • The patent infringement dispute which AEM is involved in will continue as Advantest has filed an amended complaint.
    • The patent infringement dispute which AEM is involved in will continue as Advantest has filed an amended complaint. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Jul 22):

    AEM Holdings : Semiconductor firm Advantest has filed a first amended complaint against AEM Holdings, extending a patent infringement dispute that started in October 2025. AEM said on Tuesday that it “has its own extensive patent portfolio and respects the intellectual property of others,” and denied the allegations. AEM shares ended Monday 4.9 per cent or S$0.43 up at S$9.28 before the news. Its shares traded in US dollars closed flat at US$4.10.

    HPH Trust : The manager of the trust on Tuesday posted an 85 per cent surge in net profit to HK$490.5 million (US$62.6 million) for its first half ended Jun 30, from HK$265.1 million in the previous corresponding period. Distribution per unit stood at HK$0.05 per unit for the half-year, unchanged from a year before. The counter ended Tuesday 1.6 per cent or US$0.003 lower at US$0.189, before the announcement.

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