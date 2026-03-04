Stocks to watch: DFI Retail Group, GuocoLand, Wilmar, iFast, Q&M Dental

DFI Retail Group posted an underlying profit of US$270 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2025, an increase of 35% from US$201 million for the previous financial year. PHOTO: DFI RETAIL GROUP

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Mar 4):

DFI Retail Group : The supermarket and retail store operator posted an underlying profit of US$270 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2025, an increase of 35 per cent from US$201 million for the previous financial year. Revenue was flat year on year at US$8.9 billion, the group said in a bourse filing on Tuesday. Shares of DFI rose 2 per cent or US$0.08 to close at US$4.14 before the news.

GuocoLand : A group comprising GuocoLand, Intrepid Investments and TID Residential placed the top bid of S$657.1 million for a 99-year leasehold site near Lentor MRT station, in a state tender that closed on Tuesday. The price translates to S$1,277.71 per square foot per plot ratio. The site is beside the first site awarded in 2021 to GuocoLand, which has been developed into Lentor Modern, comprising 605 private housing units and a mall. Shares of GuocoLand ended at S$2.55, S$0.09 or 3.4 per cent lower on Tuesday.