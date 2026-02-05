Stocks to watch: Keppel, SGX, CLCT, Aims Apac Reit, Digital Core Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 5):

Keppel : The asset manager’s net profit rose 27.2 per cent to S$645.4 million for the second half ended December, from S$507.5 million the year before. Profit from continuing operations climbed 22.5 per cent to S$646.4 million, from S$527.9 million. For the 2025 financial year, Keppel proposed a final dividend per share of S$0.47, inclusive of a special dividend of of S$0.13. It has also appointed former DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta as chairman, effective Apr 17. Keppel shares closed Wednesday 0.6 per cent or S$0.06 higher at S$10.95.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The bourse operator’s net profit for H1 ended December was up 0.8 per cent on the year at S$342.7 million, from S$340 million. CEO Loh Boon Chye said this was the group’s strongest half-year performance, driven by sustained growth across its multi-asset business. The board declared an interim quarterly dividend of S$0.11 per share, bringing total dividends for H1 to S$0.2175 a share. SGX ended 1.4 per cent or S$0.25 lower at S$17.75.