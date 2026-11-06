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Stocks to watch: OCBC, IHH Healthcare, FLCT, SingPost, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering

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Ranamita Chakraborty

Ranamita Chakraborty

Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 08:37 AM
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    • OCBC’s Q3 earnings of S$2.04 billion have come in slightly above estimates.
    • OCBC’s Q3 earnings of S$2.04 billion have come in slightly above estimates. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Nov 6):

    OCBC : The lender reported on Friday a 3 per cent rise in net profit for its third quarter amid strong performance across its wealth management and wholesale banking businesses. This was despite lower profit contributions from its insurance arm Great Eastern. Net profit for the three months ended Sep 30 stood at S$2.04 billion, compared with S$1.98 billion in the year-ago period. Shares of OCBC ended 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 higher at S$27.93 on Thursday.

    IHH Healthcare : The healthcare group, which has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange, announced on Thursday that close to 400 employees will be leaving the organisation as part of efforts to consolidate its business support services. The affected employees are based in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Some employees will be moved into redesigned roles, while around 0.5 per cent of IHH’s total workforce of 76,000 will transition out of the organisation across the three markets. IHH shares ended flat at S$2.45 on Thursday, ahead of the announcement.

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