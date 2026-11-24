[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Nov 24):

OCBC : The bank has appointed Ang Eng Siong, the current CEO of OCBC China, as its new head of global corporate banking from Jan 1, 2027. The appointment comes as the bank reorganises its wholesale banking business into three divisions. Under the new structure, Ang will lead what OCBC calls “GWB 1”, focusing on scaling the large corporate segment in its core markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China – as well as its overseas branches. Shares of OCBC closed 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 lower at S$26.41 on Monday, before the announcement.

Manulife US Real estate investment trust (Reit) : The trust manager said that it has negotiated a proposed agreement with its lenders that would allow it to exit a three-year debt restructuring and resume distributions to unitholders. The agreement is subject to unitholders’ passing resolutions at a Dec 15 extraordinary general meeting. Under the agreement, lenders would waive certain conditions under the Reit’s 2023 master restructuring agreement, and extend loans by about 12 to 18 months, excluding the sponsor-lender loan. Units of the trust ended flat at US$0.031 before the announcement.

Trading halt: Keppel and Starhub called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning, pending the release of an announcement. StarHub then announced that it has agreed to merge with Keppel’s M1 in an all-share deal. It also exercised an option to buy Circles Life’s Singapore mobile business. Shares of Keppel closed S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent lower at S$8.83 on Monday, while shares of StarHub closed S$0.01 or 1 per cent lower at S$1.01.