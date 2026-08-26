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Stocks to watch: SingPost, Marco Polo Marine, Penguin International

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 08:27 AM
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    • SingPost reports an operating profit of S$4.1 million for its first fiscal quarter ended Jun 30, up 55.2% on an annualised basis.
    • SingPost reports an operating profit of S$4.1 million for its first fiscal quarter ended Jun 30, up 55.2% on an annualised basis. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Aug 26):

    Singapore Post (SingPost) : The postal service operator posted an operating profit of S$4.1 million for its first fiscal quarter ended Jun 30, up 55.2 per cent on an annualised basis. The growth was driven primarily by cost management, lower labour-related costs and efficiency gains, the group said on Wednesday. Group revenue for Q1 fell marginally by 0.9 per cent year on year to S$93.4 million, but operating profit margin expanded from 2.8 to 4.4 per cent. SingPost shares fell 2.9 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$0.33 on Tuesday.

    Marco Polo Marine : The marine logistics company on Wednesday posted a 13 per cent increase in revenue to S$35.7 million for its third quarter ended Jun 30, from S$31.7 million in the previous corresponding period. This was driven by stronger contributions from both its ship chartering and shipyard divisions. Profit rose 7 per cent to S$15 million, from S$14 million in the year-ago period. Shares of Marco Polo Marine ended at S$0.128, 0.8 per cent or S$0.001 higher, on Tuesday.

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