Anthropic raised US$107.3 billion in a record-breaking public offering on Thursday

Amodei is expected to stay in Italy for a few days, said people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

ANTHROPIC PBC chief executive officer Dario Amodei is vacationing at a luxury resort in the south of Italy after completing a blockbuster initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amodei’s private jet landed in Brindisi on Italy’s Adriatic coast midday on Friday (Nov 20). Local broadcaster Antenna Sud filmed the tech executive at the airport, and Bloomberg News independently confirmed his arrival.

Amodei is expected to stay for a few days, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Anthropic declined to comment.

The Claude chatbot maker had its long-awaited Wall Street debut on Thursday after raising US$107.3 billion in a record-breaking public offering.

Shares of Anthropic soared 17 per cent above their IPO price on the first day of trading but erased most of those gains on Friday, reflecting growing caution about the artificial intelligence trade.

Brindisi is a historic port in Puglia, the region that forms the heel of Italy’s boot. Amodei has previously said he and his wife sometimes visit Italy, where they have a horse.

“I’ll just look at our horse and I’ll be like, Calypso, who’s our horse, she doesn’t know about any of this,” he previously told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang in an interview on The Circuit. “She’s just a happy horse.” BLOOMBERG