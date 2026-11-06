Data centre sector ‘politically salient’; Singapore takes practical approach to regulation: Tan Kiat How
The Republic is not out to compete ‘for every megawatt’ of capacity, aims to strengthen regional capabilities
- Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How emphasises the need for industry and government to collaborate for sustainable growth in the sector. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] Data centres have become “politically salient”, Tan Kiat How, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, said on Friday (Nov 6).
With communities and policymakers asking “legitimate questions around... water, land, grid capacity and what they receive in return”, he emphasised the need for industry and government to collaborate for sustainable growth in the sector.
His comments came in the wake of American voters’ bruising rebuke to data centre expansion in the US, as midterm election results widely seen as signalling support for restrictions on development have fuelled a global sell-off in tech stocks.
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