The investment will be used to ramp up expansion and technology development, as well as strengthen systems

Koenigsegg produces luxury hypercars such as the Gemera. PHOTO: KOENIGSEGG

[SINGAPORE] 65 Equity Partners (65EP) announced on Thursday (Nov 19) that it has invested in Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg Automotive.

While the dollar amount of the transaction was not disclosed, 65EP will acquire a stake through a mix of new and existing shares. It will become a minority shareholder in Koenigsegg as a result.

Existing shareholder Chieftain Capital Management will also invest in the company in this round of funding.

Thomas Stern, co-CEO and managing director of the New York-based investment firm, said: “We believe this enhanced partnership furthers Koenigsegg’s ability to achieve its full potential over the coming years.”

The founder of the hypercar maker, Christian von Koenigsegg, will remain the majority owner and continue to lead the company as CEO, driving its long-term strategy, innovation and product.

The new investment will be used to ramp up expansion and technology development, as well as strengthen Koenigsegg’s systems.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

In 2025, the company completed 65 cars in a record year for vehicles produced, according to its annual report.

Temasek-backed 65EP will support the management team at Koenigsegg with its global network and experience. This includes future strategic options, including a potential public listing, which Koenigsegg has mentioned it is weighing, said media reports in March.

Alex Stirling, partner at 65EP, said: “We see significant opportunities for the business as it boosts production and builds on its technical leadership.”

Koenigsegg reported revenue of 155 million euros (US$170.1 million) in 2025, a growth of 80 per cent a year from 2022.

The luxury hypercar maker said that demand continues to outstrip supply, and that it has an order backlog stretching over several years; all vehicles sold before production.

The cars that Koenigsegg produces are in highly limited volumes, combining performance, technology and exclusivity. The company has about 800 employees globally and produces cars in Angelholm, Sweden.

“This partnership gives us additional resources to bring our ambitions to life, while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and engineering freedom that define Koenigsegg,” added von Koenigsegg.