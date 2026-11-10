The Business Times
business-time-50

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s US$7 billion contract wins push order book to US$26.3 billion

The year-to-date figure exceeds the full-year target of US$4.5 billion set for FY2026

Summarise
Vivien Ang

Vivien Ang

Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 10:40 PM
    • Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s Ren Letian says new-build demand is “supported by fleet renewal, the transition towards dual-fuel vessels and ongoing trade route disruptions”.
    • Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s Ren Letian says new-build demand is “supported by fleet renewal, the transition towards dual-fuel vessels and ongoing trade route disruptions”. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured almost US$7 billion order wins in the year to date, taking its outstanding order book to US$26.3 billion.

    The year-to-date wins exceed the full-year target of US$4.5 billion that the group had set for FY2026, it noted in a business update on Tuesday (Nov 10).

    The contracts involve 87 vessels, including 53 container ships, 18 oil tankers and 13 bulk carriers.

    In Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s overall order book, container ships remain the dominant vessel type, with 173 vessels valued at US$19.4 billion. This is followed by:

    • Oil tankers, with 44 vessels valued at US$2.4 billion;
    • Bulk carriers, with 43 vessels valued at US$2.3 billion; and
    • Liquefied petroleum gas and other gas carriers, with 25 vessels valued at US$2.2 billion.

    The group has delivered 47 vessels so far this year, completing 81 per cent of its delivery target of 58 vessels for FY2026.

    Executive chairman and CEO Ren Letian said the progress was underpinned by contracts for ultra-large liquefied natural gas dual-fuel container ships and large bulk carriers.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    “New-build demand remains firm, supported by fleet renewal, the transition towards dual-fuel vessels and ongoing trade route disruptions that continue to absorb shipping capacity,” he added.

    Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding closed 5.5 per cent or S$0.24 higher at S$4.59 on Tuesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Cloud provider Megaspeed is under scrutiny over whether it helped to channel restricted Nvidia chips to China.

    No Malaysian probe yet into Nvidia customer Megaspeed’s unit; firm earlier cited ministry checks

    Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

    Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy

    Eligible Singaporeans aged 21 years and above in 2027 will receive payments depending on their assessable income and number of properties owned.

    About 3 million Singaporeans to receive S$100 to S$250 Assurance Package cash payouts in December

    Chery will notify owners if any replacement of affected cars’ rear axle is needed, and will carry out the replacement at no charge.

    Chery recalls about 54,000 vehicles in China after Malaysia axle-failure incidents

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More