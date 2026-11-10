Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s US$7 billion contract wins push order book to US$26.3 billion

The year-to-date figure exceeds the full-year target of US$4.5 billion set for FY2026

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s Ren Letian says new-build demand is “supported by fleet renewal, the transition towards dual-fuel vessels and ongoing trade route disruptions”. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has secured almost US$7 billion order wins in the year to date, taking its outstanding order book to US$26.3 billion.

The year-to-date wins exceed the full-year target of US$4.5 billion that the group had set for FY2026, it noted in a business update on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The contracts involve 87 vessels, including 53 container ships, 18 oil tankers and 13 bulk carriers.

In Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s overall order book, container ships remain the dominant vessel type, with 173 vessels valued at US$19.4 billion. This is followed by:

Oil tankers, with 44 vessels valued at US$2.4 billion;

Bulk carriers, with 43 vessels valued at US$2.3 billion; and

Liquefied petroleum gas and other gas carriers, with 25 vessels valued at US$2.2 billion.

The group has delivered 47 vessels so far this year, completing 81 per cent of its delivery target of 58 vessels for FY2026.

Executive chairman and CEO Ren Letian said the progress was underpinned by contracts for ultra-large liquefied natural gas dual-fuel container ships and large bulk carriers.

“New-build demand remains firm, supported by fleet renewal, the transition towards dual-fuel vessels and ongoing trade route disruptions that continue to absorb shipping capacity,” he added.

Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding closed 5.5 per cent or S$0.24 higher at S$4.59 on Tuesday.