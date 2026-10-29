The Business Times
business-time-50
HOT STOCK

UltraGreen.ai shares plunge 15.9% after guiding for lower FY2026 revenue

This comes amid increased uncertainty in the US operating environment and entry of competing products

Summarise
Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Oct 29, 2026 · 09:39 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • UltraGreen.ai was listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange in December 2025 at US$1.45.
    • UltraGreen.ai was listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange in December 2025 at US$1.45. PHOTO: ULTRAGREEN.AI

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of UltraGreen.ai dipped 9.7 per cent on market open, after the company announced it expects its FY2026 revenue to fall short of guidance.

    The counter opened at US$0.51 on Thursday (Oct 29), down from its previous closing price of US$0.565.

    As at 9.08 am, shares of the medtech platform were trading at US$0.54, with about 355,500 shares transacted at a cumulative value of US$184,405.

    Share prices subsequently dropped 10.7 per cent to US$0.505, as at 2.48 pm. The stock ended the day at US$0.475, down 15.9 per cent or US$0.09.

    The drop comes after UltraGreen.ai noted in its third-quarter business update on Thursday that it expects its FY2026 revenue to come in below its previous guidance of US$175 million to US$185 million, with the impact forecast to continue into FY2027.

    Its Q3 revenue rose 43.9 per cent to US$44.6 million, from US$31 million in the corresponding period the previous year.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    The reduced guidance comes amid increased uncertainty in the US operating environment. The entry of competing indocyanine green (ICG) products has resulted in pricing pressures and changes in customer purchasing patterns.

    In a note published on Thursday, DBS Research said that UltraGreen.ai faces pressure in its core ICG business in the US, with growth from outpatient consultations yet to provide a meaningful earnings offset.

    The analysts noted that UltraGreen.ai has relaunched generic ICG alongside its branded IC-Green. The company has also strengthened engagement with distributors, and is reviewing costs to protect profitability.

    While these measures could help UltraGreen.ai retain customers, DBS Research noted that a shift towards lower-priced generic sales could still dilute average selling prices and margins.

    Growth in sales of UltraGreen.ai’s cameras also depends on clinic adoption and effective rollout, added the brokerage.

    “We see limited scope for a re-rating until there is clearer evidence that core pricing and market share can hold up, or that newer applications in outpatient settings can contribute meaningfully to earnings,” said DBS Research.

    UltraGreen.ai was listed on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange in December 2025 at US$1.45.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    UltraGreen.aiHot Stock

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Shares of BCA, one of Indonesia’s largest banks, surged more than 7% on Wednesday to 5,275 rupiah. As at noon on Thursday, it retreated to 5,025 rupiah.

    DBS denies rumours of Indonesia unit merging with Bank Central Asia; analysts see sense in a deal

    An "In Europe For Europe" sign beside an XPeng EV at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct 13.

    The limits of China’s trade concessions to Europe

    A worker in New York unloading packages from online agent Amazon, which has blocked agentic shopping.

    How your AI agent may level the playing field against companies

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More