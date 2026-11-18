Shipbuilder says they were built for commercial use and delivered without weapons

Penguin International says the two vessels were sold to a Dubai-based company in December 2024, and later shipped to Benghazi, Libya. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-listed shipbuilder Penguin International has disputed a United Nations panel’s finding that its sale of two vessels subsequently shipped to Libya violated an arms embargo, saying the vessels were built for commercial use and delivered without weapons.

In a bourse filing on Tuesday (Nov 17), the company said the transaction involved a security vessel and a landing craft sold in December 2024 to Dubai-based 2020 Volume Boats. Both vessels were delivered from Penguin’s yard in Singapore, and then shipped to Benghazi, Libya.

On Mar 24, 2026, the UN Panel of Experts on Libya published a report naming Penguin and its wholly owned subsidiary, Penguin Shipyard Asia.

The panel classified the security vessel as a naval-type fast patrol vessel and the landing craft as a dual-use vessel, and considered their transfer to Libya a violation of an arms embargo imposed under UN Security Council Resolution 1970.

However, the panel did not recommend sanctions against Penguin or its subsidiary.

Penguin said it disagreed with the panel’s characterisation of the vessels and its conclusion that the transaction breached the arms embargo.

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The company maintained that both vessels had been designed and built for commercial purposes and were delivered without arms or ammunition on board.

Penguin said it had corresponded with the UN panel between January and May 2025 and provided the information requested in relation to the transaction.

It became aware of the panel’s report in September 2026, about six months after its publication, and subsequently engaged Singapore legal counsel and an international sanctions specialist to assess the implications.

Based on the advice received, Penguin said being named in the report did not itself constitute a sanctions action or impose any direct penalties.

The company also understood that the likelihood of the UN imposing sanctions against Penguin or its subsidiary on the basis of the report was low.

Separately, Penguin has been corresponding with Singapore Customs since November 2025 regarding the export of the vessels.

The company said the matter had not materially disrupted its operations, and its board was not presently aware of any material financial impact.