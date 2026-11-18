Multilingual solution will help the bank’s relationship managers better understand and engage with clients

From left: UOB CFO Leong Yung Chee; UOB innovation group head Lee Zhu Kuang; A*Star assistant CEO of Science and Engineering Research Council Prof Lim Keng Hui; and A*Star CEO Beh Kian Teik. PHOTO: UOB

[SINGAPORE] UOB announced on Wednesday (Nov 18) that it is deploying an artificial intelligence solution developed by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) to support customer interactions.

Based on the Meralion AI model, the multilingual solution will help UOB’s relationship managers (RMs) better understand and engage with customers, as well as provide advice across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The initial phase will be rolled out under UOB’s Project Aura, the bank’s programme to scale AI adoption and foster a culture in which employees are empowered to use AI. One of the programme’s priority domains is RMs.

Leong Yung Chee, chief financial officer of UOB, said: “We want to apply AI with purpose, and we see potential for this solution to help our RMs better understand customers, navigate language and cultural nuances, and provide clearer, more relevant guidance.”

The AI model supports multilingual processing in English, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese and Mandarin, as well as dialects Cantonese and Hokkien.

The solution supports RMs by interpreting customers’ questions in different languages and accents. It also provides prompts containing relevant information, such as key product details and risk disclosures, to complement RMs’ judgment and help them have more relevant conversations.

The pilot’s success will be assessed on whether the solution can be scaled across the bank’s markets, as well as whether it strengthens governance and oversight.

Separately, UOB and the A*Star Institute of Advanced Intelligence and Computing have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore other potential applications of Meralion within the bank.

Professor Lim Keng Hui, assistant CEO of A*Star’s Science and Engineering Research Council, said the parties are also “exploring other emerging technologies that could strengthen decision-making, resilience and innovation in financial services”.