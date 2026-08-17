The Business Times
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UOB’s digital wealth sales, transactions jump almost 50% as clients invest more online

The average lump-sum investment among young adults is now about S$4,000; among young professionals, it almost S$8,000

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Jacquelyn Tan, UOB’s head of group personal finances, says digital wealth will play a ‘meaningful’ role in the lender’s wealth growth.
    • Jacquelyn Tan, UOB’s head of group personal finances, says digital wealth will play a ‘meaningful’ role in the lender’s wealth growth. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] UOB’s digital wealth sales and transactions grew close to 50 per cent year on year in the 12 months up to April, driven by a wider regional roll-out and growing customer comfort with investing online.

    UOB is starting to reap the benefits of expanding its digital wealth capabilities in the region, following the integration of the consumer banking businesses it acquired from Citi.

    The lender is also handling a growing demand for investment strategies developed by its private bank’s chief investment office (CIO), which it has made available to its broader retail customer base.

    UOBWealth managementSingapore banksBanking

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