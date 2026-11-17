New rules could disadvantage firms headquartered in the city-state, but operators expect limited disruption

Singtel says it will work with the Singapore government to obtain the necessary clearance and licences under the US’ new rules. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore companies buying advanced artificial intelligence chips face new US licensing requirements, even as data centre operators expect limited immediate disruption from Washington’s latest export controls.

The restrictions would create an uneven playing field for companies operating in Singapore, with US-headquartered firms potentially eligible for an exemption that local companies such as Singtel cannot claim.

The new rules, announced by the US Department of Commerce on Monday (Nov 16), require licences for the export, re-export or transfer of certain advanced semiconductors from the US to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil.

The requirement does not apply to US-headquartered companies, or companies whose parent company is headquartered in the US, provided certain reporting requirements are met.

“So two companies in the same building in Singapore could face quite different rules, simply because of where their headquarters are,” said Ramkishen Rajan, Yong Pung How professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Industry watchers noted that the curbs extend Washington’s efforts to limit China’s access to advanced AI chips beyond physical shipments.

Justin Muzinich, CEO of asset manager Muzinich & Co, said: “(The rule) does not only prevent the export of certain AI chips to China... it prevents China from renting that capacity in third-party countries.”

Prof Rajan said: “It’s been known that one doesn’t need to import the chips to use them. You can just rent the computing power from a data centre abroad.”

Under the new rules, shipping advanced chips to a data centre that provides a large amount of computing power to companies headquartered in China or other restricted countries will now need US approval, he added.

Uneven impact on data centre operators

Singtel, which purchases Nvidia graphic processing units (GPUs) for its GPU-as-a-service business RE:AI, said that it expects little immediate impact.

“We are still assessing the implications, but expect the impact to be minimal,” said a spokesperson in response to queries from The Business Times.

The telco said that RE:AI is “a sovereign AI platform that serves Singapore only”, and its customers are largely public sector or research agencies. “No chips are being re-exported.”

Nevertheless, Singtel said that it will work with the Singapore government to obtain the necessary clearance and licences.

Of RE:AI’s 6 megawatt (MW) capacity, 4 MW is already installed, the company added.

This means that the chips are already present in the data centre, said Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, during the company’s earnings on Friday. The remaining 2 MW will be deployed from the fourth quarter of FY2027.

As for its Nxera data centres, Singtel said only an “insignificant” amount of capacity is contracted to neoclouds and that it is not a material part of contracted revenue.

“Nonetheless, we will monitor any impact to customers and execute subsequent pipelines in a disciplined and gated manner.”

Meanwhile, Serene Nah, managing director and head of the Asia-Pacific for Digital Realty, said that as a US-based operator, the company might have a “better operating advantage”, depending on how the rules are being implemented.

Since the data centre operator mainly comprises cloud and enterprise customers, she does not expect its Singapore operations to be affected that much.

However, the new ruling will force the data centre to be more careful about selecting its future customers to fill its upcoming SIN13 data centre on Jurong Island – even though many of its US-headquartered customers have indicated interest in taking up space.

Digital Realty was one of the four operators provisionally allocated 50 MW of capacity under the recent Data Centre - Call For Application 2 tender. Its SIN13 data centre is expected to be completed by 2029.

Nah said: “It was always selective, but I think based on the requirements, we may have to be even more selective.” She said that Digital Realty already does stringent know-your-customer checks for tenants taking its operations.

She also expects the impact to be minimal in its regional operations.

Its 5 MW Jakarta site mainly serves “connectivity and enterprise customers”, while its Cyberjaya site services only enterprise customers.

“I believe all three cities will not be impacted,” she said. She was responding to media queries at the opening of Digital Realty’s Innovation Lab on Tuesday, building on the nearly S$7 billion investment commitment made by Digital Realty in April.

Another US-based data centre operator, Equinix, told BT that it was reviewing the rule.

“As a co-location provider, Equinix does not directly provide access to compute, including advanced GPUs,” said a spokesperson. The company has six operational data centres in Singapore.

Singapore seeking clarity

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they were “studying the details of this new measure carefully”.

They added that they have been engaging the relevant US authorities on the scope and implementation of the measure, as well as exploring ways of facilitating trusted access for Singapore companies.

Speaking at a Semafor conference in the US on Tuesday, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said: “We have been engaging with affected businesses in Singapore to understand the impact on them.”

Singapore has about 6,000 US companies within its shores, with Big Tech companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google Deepmind announcing new activities, she noted.

“There is positive momentum and we’d like to keep it going,” Teo added.

However, Prof Rajan warned that with the new rules, some orders in Singapore and South-east Asia could be delayed or redirected while firms work out the licensing risk. A few projects may even “be rethought”, he said.

“Imports of these chips are likely to take a hit. How big (the hit is) is hard to say as the rule covers only part of the semiconductor market.”

He added that the new rules treat different firms and countries differently, pushing towards a bifurcated tech world. “That makes life harder for hubs like Singapore.”