The vulnerable region aims to raise US$500 million to combat climate change, with US$200 million pledged now

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu delivering Singapore's national statement at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. PHOTO: COP31 SINGAPORE PAVILION

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will be making a voluntary contribution of US$500,000 to a climate finance facility that funds climate resilience efforts by local communities in the Pacific Islands, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Delivering Singapore’s national statement at the United Nations climate change conference in Antalya, Turkey, Fu said this funding reflects the city-state’s commitment to supporting the Pacific’s efforts to strengthen climate resilience and natural disaster preparedness at the community level.

Known as the Pacific Resilience Facility, this financing vehicle was established by Pacific Islands nations to address longstanding barriers that have made it difficult for these low-lying nations to access climate finance at the required scale.

As a region disproportionately vulnerable to climate change, the Pacific Islands and their dedicated climate finance fund have received greater attention in the lead-up to COP31, through a regional partnership with Australia, which is sharing the conference presidency with Turkey for the first time.

The fund has a target of mobilising US$500 million at the end of this year, and has so far raised around US$200 million through various pledges from other sovereign governments and philanthropic organisations.

Singapore’s financial contribution to the Pacific Resilience Facility is part of a wider programme, also newly launched at the COP31 climate summit, that implements the country’s climate-related development partnership initiatives.

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Called the Singapore Green Cooperation Programme (SGCP), it brings together existing technical assistance initiatives, as well as new elements of support such as blended finance, grants, advisory services and climate research projects.

The programme aims to provide support for developing country partners, and succeeds an existing three-year programme known as the Sustainability Action Package.

“The SGCP augments traditional assistance with a broader suite of holistic development assistance solutions that better meet the needs of partner countries,” said Fu.

The programme will focus on three areas of climate cooperation:

Support partner countries to develop policies, institutional arrangements and technical capabilities needed to participate in high-integrity international carbon markets.

Strengthen capabilities in climate adaptation planning and implementation, including in areas such as water, infrastructure, agriculture, health and biodiversity.

Support partner countries to develop and implement climate policies and transition pathways, including through technical exchanges and capacity building.

Singapore will work with international partners to bring together complementary expertise and capabilities to enhance the impact of SGCP. This includes existing collaborations with the World Bank and the Global Green Growth Institute on carbon markets capacity building, said the National Climate Change Secretariat in a separate media release.