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Temasek eyes AI breakthroughs to slash energy demands

Grid constraints, ballooning electricity prices prompting data centre operators to explore new ways to power their facilities

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Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 01:29 PM
    • Temasek said earlier in 2026 that it is unlikely to meet its goal of halving the carbon emissions attributed to its portfolio from 2010 levels by 2030, partly due to AI’s rising demand for energy.
    • Temasek said earlier in 2026 that it is unlikely to meet its goal of halving the carbon emissions attributed to its portfolio from 2010 levels by 2030, partly due to AI’s rising demand for energy. PHOTO: BT FILE

    ADVANCES in artificial intelligence could dramatically alter the energy demands from a sector that is pressuring global electricity grids, according to Singapore investment company Temasek.

    Adoption of more efficient AI architecture, along with improved innovation in materials discovery and better chipmaking, have the potential to deliver an industry with a much lower impact, said Russell Tham, head of emerging technologies at Temasek Global Investments.

    “You may see the energy equation for generating AI tokens change quite drastically,” Tham said at the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit in Singapore on Tuesday (Jul 21). The existing generation of AI “as amazing as it is, as rapid as the progress is, is fundamentally an ineffective AI architecture”, he said.

    Temasek said earlier in 2026 that it was unlikely to meet its goal of halving the carbon emissions attributed to its portfolio from 2010 levels by 2030, partly due to AI’s rising demand for energy.

    Grid constraints and ballooning electricity prices are prompting data centre operators to explore new ways to power their facilities. At current pace, data centres in the US will account for about 20 per cent of the country’s electricity consumption in 2035, up from 5.9 per cent today, according to BloombergNEF.

    Firms like UK-based CuspAI, backed by investors including Temasek and Bezos Expeditions, are seeking to improve production of semiconductors, potentially by reducing or eliminate the use of some rare metals.

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    “We’ve invested in very novel material and chip architecture that is vastly more energy efficient,” Tham said. “We’ve invested in new AI model architectures – yet to be proven – that are vastly more energy-efficient.” BLOOMBERG

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    TemasekESGArtificial IntelligenceData centresElectricity

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