The Business Times clinches two silvers at Wan-Ifra Asian Media Awards

The honours are for the Best Business and Financial News Story, and Best Young Audience Initiative categories

BT journalist Goh Ruoxue (centre) is flanked by young audience editor Daryl Choo (left) and his deputy Andrew Wong at the Asian Media Awards ceremony on Oct 26. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Business Times (BT) took home two silver awards at the annual Wan-Ifra Asian Media Awards (AMA) that were held in Singapore on Monday (Oct 26) night.

Journalist Goh Ruoxue, who is part of BT’s growing South-east Asia team, was recognised in the Best Business and Financial News Story category for her investigative piece into Cambodian tycoon Chen Zhi’s Singapore network.

BT’s young audience initiative, Thrive, also claimed silver in the Best Young Audience Initiative category for the social-video series called Barely Thriving.

Goh’s story was part of a three-part package on Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group, which the US authorities allege ballooned into one of Asia’s largest transnational criminal organisations. Her pieces were followed by an infographics feature titled “Anatomy of a scam empire”, which unpacked the complex web of people and entities involved.

Goh said: “We sought to look beyond the alleged mastermind and examine the brains, businesses, brass-plate companies and financial infrastructure that enabled the network to grow its assets and operate across borders.”

Thrive’s Barely Thriving series, filmed mainly in the newsroom, consists of short “mockumentary” style comedy videos that explore the absurdities of modern corporate life, targeting the platform’s audience of young professionals.

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BT’s deputy young audience editor Andrew Wong, who received the award together with young audience editor Daryl Choo, said: “On behalf of the Thrive team, I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Wan-Ifra. For us, this award underscores the value of bringing humour and creativity into modern storytelling – especially as we strive to engage young adults and cultivate the next generation of BT readers.”

The two awards were part of a total of 16 won by SPH Media at the event held at the Conrad Singapore Orchard hotel. In total, 47 awards were given out to various publications and media outlets from around the world.

The Straits Times won 12 awards, while SPH Media clinched gold for the best revenue diversification project (The Car Expo 2026) and for Content Lab’s best advertising initiative (SG60: Past Present Future).

SPH Media winners and attendees at the Wan-Ifra Asian Media Awards at Conrad Singapore Orchard hotel on Monday (Oct 26). PHOTO: GAVIN FOO, ST

The Wan-Ifra Asian Media Awards are held each year to promote the highest standards in news publishing in the Asia-Pacific, South Asia and the Middle East.

The awards are organised into five areas – leadership and business, reporting, photojournalism, infographics and best cover design.

Wan-Ifra said: “This year’s winners demonstrate the creativity, dedication and impact of the region’s news media, from reporting that brings important issues to light, to initiatives that connect with communities and build sustainable businesses.”

Wan-Ifra, also known as the World Association of News Publishers, is the world’s largest international press organisation representing 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, as well as 40 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.