Biden calls for unity to heal divided nation

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watching fireworks from the balcony of the White House after his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Mr Biden cast the inauguration itself as a restoration of American democracy.

PRESIDENT Joe Biden took command of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to save the union from the threats of a pandemic and Trumpism.

The new president cast the inauguration itself as a restoration, a restoration of American democracy after its violation on Jan 6. He reclaimed the Capitol as "sacred ground" only two weeks after a "riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the voice of the people".

"This is a celebration... not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy," Mr Biden said.

He never mentioned Donald Trump by name, but pointedly thanked the other ex-presidents who observed decades of protocol by showing up at the inauguration. And the new president repeatedly condemned the anti-democratic forces unleashed by his predecessor.

Again and again, Mr Biden called for unity as an elixir to heal the wounded nation. His determination to appeal to Americans of all persuasions was reflected in his Cabinet choices, led by the first female vice-president Kamala Harris. It was also reflected in the line-up of inauguration performers, with urban stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez followed by country star Garth Brooks.

In his speech, Mr Biden argued that Republicans and Democrats could see one another as friends and neighbours again if both reject a "culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured".

"Biden's appeal to unity was effective for most liberals and moderates, but probably didn't do much for Trump's most loyal supporters," said Paul Collins, a professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "It's going to be particularly difficult because he has to bring the country together while also holding the folks who stormed the Capitol accountable for their actions."

Wounds from the most bitter presidential contest in living memory remain near the surface. Even the ceremonial introduction of the president's children bore a tinge of political bitterness when the announcer called the name of "Robert Hunter Biden". The president's younger son, whose allegedly corrupt business dealings in Ukraine remain under investigation, has become a figure of hate for conservatives.

The pageantry served its purpose. Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and others donned various bright colours that they seemed coordinated. The military brass section played jaunty music as Mr Biden entered the stage on the dais of the Capitol. Snowflakes salted the red curtain draped over the archway as he greeted the assembled dignitaries. It was all comfortingly familiar and formal. Not a QAnon viking in sight. The only twist was a new parlour game, identifying judges and senators obscured by their masks.

But viewers were soon jolted back to the surreal context by camera shots of a socially distanced crowd, little more than a smattering of people on the Capitol lawn, including Senator Bernie Sanders who looked as though he was feeding pigeons in an empty park. The most jarring image of all was the crowd of heavily armed, masked troops looming in front of the reflecting pond.

In the speech and in executive orders issued shortly thereafter, Mr Biden addressed what he views as four intertwined crises. He is uniquely qualified to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, address economic hardship, and grapple with climate change, according to Prof Collins. "He's a compassionate individual who cares about facts and cares about science," he noted. Crucially, for a president who will need to pass legislation to achieve his ends, Mr Biden is also a canny Washington operator, Prof Collins added, with vital experience in both the executive branch and in Congress.

Mr Biden acknowledged Ms Harris as the first woman to hold national elected office. Her ascent also reflects Mr Biden's commitment to addressing what he views as the fourth crisis - ongoing racial injustice. "I love the progress she represents," said Deb Armintor, a member of the city council of Denton, Texas. "I think she has grown a lot in her views on LGBTQ rights and police brutality in recent years."

Mr Biden acknowledged he faces a once-in-a-century challenge with the pandemic. The scale of the challenge was obvious during a walk on the grounds of Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. The hospital is one of many in North Texas almost overflowing with Covid patients. Arthur Mechalick, a 38-year-old orderly in the hospital who regularly moves Covid patients living and dead, said he has not yet been vaccinated.

Mr Biden has already mandated masks on all federal property and on interstate transport. He has pledged to accelerate the distribution of vaccines. He must close loopholes in the vaccination guidelines to make sure that the vulnerable like Mr Mechalick are not looked over by less needy people in the queue.

The new president said nothing shocking. But many Americans are excited to have a boring president again. "I think we're going to go back to an era where we'll go days or even weeks without hearing from the president. It'll be a welcome relief," said Prof Collins.

There were inspirational moments in Mr Biden's speech, and in the words of young poet Amanda Gorman. But the most inspirational thing about the inauguration was that it happened at all. "Trump seemed to be hellbent on shattering every possible norm associated with American politics but there are some things that cannot be shattered and that's one of them," said Parker Hevron, associate professor of political science at Texas Woman's University.

