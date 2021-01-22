Biden to order masks, traveller quarantines in Covid fight

Get our introductory offer at only
Washington
UNITED States President Joe Biden will push for additional travel safety during the coronavirus pandemic by requiring people to wear masks in airports and on planes while enforcing quarantines for people who arrive in the US from other countries.
In an executive order he...
