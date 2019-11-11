Known as the Green Investments Programme (GIP), MAS will channel funds to public market investment strategies with a strong green focus, and with asset managers who are committed to deepening green finance activities and capabilities in Singapore

Stories you might have missed

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

KNOWN as the Green Investments Programme (GIP), MAS will channel funds to public market investment strategies with a strong green focus, and with asset managers who are committed to deepening green finance activities and capabilities in Singapore

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

MAS, Temasek, JPMorgan develop prototype network for multi-currency payments

THIS multi-currency payments network has the potential to improve cost efficiencies for businesses, said MAS, which led its development.

Singapore's public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

IN a phased approach to encourage a gradual shift to digital payments, SGQR will be first launched across 27 public hospitals, specialty centres and polyclinics with effect from Monday, DBS said in a media release on Monday.

OCBC, DBS PayLah! to integrate with Google Pay by early 2020

OCBC Bank customers will be the first in Singapore to be able to link their bank accounts on Google Pay to make peer-to-peer funds transfers via PayNow, in addition to enabling credit cards on the app to make online and in-store payments.

Oei Tiong Ham Park GCB in District 10 up for sale with S$23m guide price

THE District 10 freehold property has a land size of 15,216 square feet (sq ft) and floor size of 6,000 sq ft, which works out to a price of S$1,511.57 per square foot.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.7% on Monday after HK unrest, doubts over US-China trade deal

THE Straits Times Index (STI) could not shrug off those concerns despite better-than-expected earnings from DBS Group Holdings and ST Engineering to end the day at 3,240.65, down 23.65 points or 0.7 per cent.