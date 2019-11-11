You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Known as the Green Investments Programme (GIP), MAS will channel funds to public market investment strategies with a strong green focus, and with asset managers who are committed to deepening green finance activities and capabilities in Singapore
REUTERS

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

MAS, Temasek, JPMorgan develop prototype network for multi-currency payments

THIS multi-currency payments network has the potential to improve cost efficiencies for businesses, said MAS, which led its development.

Singapore's public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

IN a phased approach to encourage a gradual shift to digital payments, SGQR will be first launched across 27 public hospitals, specialty centres and polyclinics with effect from Monday, DBS said in a media release on Monday.

OCBC, DBS PayLah! to integrate with Google Pay by early 2020 

OCBC Bank customers will be the first in Singapore to be able to link their bank accounts on Google Pay to make peer-to-peer funds transfers via PayNow, in addition to enabling credit cards on the app to make online and in-store payments. 

Oei Tiong Ham Park GCB in District 10 up for sale with S$23m guide price

THE District 10 freehold property has a land size of 15,216 square feet (sq ft) and floor size of 6,000 sq ft, which works out to a price of S$1,511.57 per square foot.

Singapore shares drop 0.7% on Monday after HK unrest, doubts over US-China trade deal

THE Straits Times Index (STI) could not shrug off those concerns despite better-than-expected earnings from DBS Group Holdings and ST Engineering to end the day at 3,240.65, down 23.65 points or 0.7 per cent.

 

Hong Kong banks send some staff home as tear gas wafts outside

British Steel in talks for £70m rescue by Chinese firm

UK spared recession as Brexit fears hang over economy

Malaysia's Sept factory output up 1.7% y-o-y, below forecast

Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial will proceed

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

Vicom net profit up 6.5% to S$7.2m in Q3

TECHNICAL testing and vehicle inspection group Vicom has posted a net profit of S$7.2 million in the third quarter,...

Singapore shares drop 0.7% on Monday after HK unrest, doubts over US-China trade deal

THE Straits Times Index (STI) could not shrug off those concerns despite better-than-expected earnings from DBS...

GSH Q3 profit triples on contributions from KL project

Net profit for GSH Corporation more than tripled in the third quarter ended Sept 30, the property developer said on...

Patek Philippe watch sells for US$31m in record auction

[GENEVA] A Patek Philippe timepiece sold for US$31 million, the highest price for a wristwatch in auction, at a...

Singapore Medical Group posts flat profit of S$3.14m for Q3

Singapore Medical Group's net profit stayed flat for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the healthcare provider...

