Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Overall business receipts grew 1.9 per cent year on year in Q3 2019, with most categories, other than education, and recreation and personal services, registering an increase.
Singapore services business receipts grow 1.9% in Q3

OVERALL business receipts grew 1.9 per cent year on year in Q3 2019, with most categories, other than education, and recreation and personal services, registering an increase.

 

SGX to replace fixed rates for securities borrowing and lending with variable rates from Dec 2

FROM next Monday, the borrowing rate for index stocks, Reits (real estate investment trusts) and business trusts will be at 0.5 per cent, while the borrowing rate for the rest of the securities will be at 4 per cent.

Former tourism board chief Lionel Yeo named Sports Hub CEO

MR Yeo said: "The Singapore Sports Hub is a major national project that I had been involved with during my time in government service. I am aware of the challenges Sports Hub faces and also of its achievements and tremendous potential.

URA formalises latest master plan after reviewing proposals

THE gazette concludes the review of the Draft Master Plan 2019, which was exhibited at the URA's premises from March to June this year.

One Holland Village Residences units to go on sale this weekend

IT will offer apartments across three buildings - the 34-storey Sereen; the 28-storey Quincy Private Residences; and the three-storey Leven with a roof terrace.

Singapore shares post slight gains on Wednesday, STI up 0.2%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) turned in a positive showing after two straight sessions of losses to finish 7.68 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 3,215.53.

 

Hong Kong-based investors still show appetite for investment in the city

Former tourism board chief Lionel Yeo named Sports Hub CEO

Japan cashless incentives could be extended as part of stimulus

Singapore services business receipts grow 1.9% in Q3

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions

First bodies of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam for burial

Nov 27, 2019 06:24 PM
Singapore shares post slight rise of 0.2% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) turned in a positive showing after two straight sessions of losses to finish 7.68...

Nov 27, 2019 05:47 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.31...

Nov 27, 2019 04:53 PM
Hong Kong-based investors still show appetite for investment in the city

[HONG KONG] Most Hong Kong-based investors are maintaining a positive investment appetite for 2020 despite a...

Nov 27, 2019 04:31 PM
Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with slight gains Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia on...

Nov 27, 2019 04:26 PM
Europe: Shares open mixed

[BRUSSELS] European shares opened mixed  on Wednesday as comments from US President Donald Trump sparked hopes of an...

