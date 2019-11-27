Overall business receipts grew 1.9 per cent year on year in Q3 2019, with most categories, other than education, and recreation and personal services, registering an increase.

Singapore services business receipts grow 1.9% in Q3

OVERALL business receipts grew 1.9 per cent year on year in Q3 2019, with most categories, other than education, and recreation and personal services, registering an increase.

SGX to replace fixed rates for securities borrowing and lending with variable rates from Dec 2

FROM next Monday, the borrowing rate for index stocks, Reits (real estate investment trusts) and business trusts will be at 0.5 per cent, while the borrowing rate for the rest of the securities will be at 4 per cent.

Former tourism board chief Lionel Yeo named Sports Hub CEO

MR Yeo said: "The Singapore Sports Hub is a major national project that I had been involved with during my time in government service. I am aware of the challenges Sports Hub faces and also of its achievements and tremendous potential.

URA formalises latest master plan after reviewing proposals

THE gazette concludes the review of the Draft Master Plan 2019, which was exhibited at the URA's premises from March to June this year.

One Holland Village Residences units to go on sale this weekend

IT will offer apartments across three buildings - the 34-storey Sereen; the 28-storey Quincy Private Residences; and the three-storey Leven with a roof terrace.

Singapore shares post slight gains on Wednesday, STI up 0.2%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) turned in a positive showing after two straight sessions of losses to finish 7.68 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 3,215.53.