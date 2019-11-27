You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX to replace fixed rates for securities borrowing and lending with variable rates from Dec 2

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 2:16 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

WITH effect from Dec 2, Singapore Exchange (SGX) will replace the fixed rates for its securities borrowing and lending programme with variable and more competitive rates, which will benefit both borrowers and lenders, the local bourse said in a press statement on Wednesday. 

Under the current programme, the lending fee rate is fixed at 4 per cent per annum, while the borrowing fee rate stands at 6 per cent per annum. 

From next Monday, the borrowing rate for index stocks, Reits (real estate investment trusts) and business trusts will be at 0.5 per cent, while the borrowing rate for the rest of the securities will be at 4 per cent. Lenders' fees will be calculated based on 70 per cent of the borrowing fee.

These rates will be reviewed periodically, taking into account factors such as market rates, and demand and supply of the eligible securities, SGX said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new rates make it more attractive for institutional investors to borrow, which could result in a higher frequency of loans, and increase lenders' chances of securities being lent out, the bourse operator added. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI muted on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.03% on day

There are over 450 securities worth S$2.5 billion available for loan.

From Dec 2 onwards, any securities on loan will continue to be on loan at the enhanced 70 per cent of the prevailing borrowing rate.

CDP account holders may also register for the programme for free, and have the opportunity to earn additional income from their securities holdings, SGX noted. 

Securities lending is the temporary transfer of securities from a lender to a borrower for a fee. The borrower is obliged to return equivalent securities to the lender at the end of the loan period, or upon termination of the loan.

A CDP securities account holder can participate as a lender under the programme. As a lender, CDP will pay a lending fee if one has the eligible securities selected by CDP to be borrowed. According to SGX, one may register as a lender now even if he/she does not currently own any eligible securities, or the requisite quantity of eligible securities.

"Once your securities holdings meet the eligibility criteria, CDP may borrow your securities when there is demand," SGX said. 

The full list of eligible securities along with the indicative rates are available at https://www1.cdp.sgx.com/sgx-cdp-web/lendingpool/show.

This latest move follows prior enhancements to the programme, such as real-time processing of borrowing requests, and an expansion of borrowers' eligibility criteria beyond CDP (Central Depository) members, allowing entities in selected foreign jurisdictions to also participate in the programme.

Michael Syn, head of equities at SGX, said: "Our enhanced SBL (securities borrowing and lending) programme will give borrowers access to a wider range of securities, including small to mid-cap stocks, with real-time lending pool availability.

"We also provide instant delivery of loaned securities, with no minimum borrowing value, and a low minimum borrowing period of two days. By improving the rates, range and accessibility of our SBL programme, we are improving the mobility of loan collateral, better serving our clients as owners of this collateral, and promoting liquidity in the stock market."

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 02:30 PM
Life & Culture

Private equity firm Silver Lake to make US$500m investment in Man City owner

[PARIS] Private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to make a US$500 million equity investment into the owners of...

Nov 27, 2019 02:24 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC private banking sees double-digit asset, revenue growth on Asia boost

[HONG KONG] The private banking business of HSBC Holdings is aggressively pursuing double-digit growth in client...

Nov 27, 2019 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Japan cashless incentives could be extended as part of stimulus

[TOKYO] Japan's measures for encouraging the spread of cashless payments will likely need more funding beyond the...

Nov 27, 2019 02:00 PM
Life & Culture

Taiwanese-Canadian model Godfrey Gao dies while filming in China

[BEIJING] Taiwanese-Canadian actor and supermodel Godfrey Gao, the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton, died...

Nov 27, 2019 01:39 PM
Banking & Finance

China postal savings bank ties up with Ant Financial on fintech innovation

[BEIJING] Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC), the state bank with the largest branch network, said it had signed a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly