Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 6:30 PM

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on Lendlease Global Commercial Reit with a "buy" call and a 12-month price target of S$1.05, citing the recently listed Reit’s initial portfolio which offers a good mix of resilience, growth and visibility.
DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on Lendlease Global Commercial Reit with a "buy" call and a 12-month price target of S$1.05, citing the recently listed Reit's initial portfolio which offers a good mix of resilience, growth and visibility.

 

Hector Capital, Agritrade International eye green market in Singapore

INTEGRATED energy solutions provider Agritrade International and consumer-focused private equity firm Hector Capital are investing up to US$100 million in Sun Electric to help the homegrown solar rooftop developer go regional, and tap Singapore's green energy market.  

Sasseur Reit to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index

THE index, which tracks the performance of listed property companies and Reits in emerging markets, is a collaboration among FTSE Russell, the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).

Swiss fintech incubator F10 sets up office in Singapore

ITS Singapore office will support pre-seed and seed-stage financial technology (fintech), regulatory technology (regtech) and insurance tech (insurtech) startups, F10 announced on Friday.

The STI today

Singapore shares jump 0.7% on Friday, flat on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended gains from Thursday to close the week at 3,194.71, jumping 20.52 points or 0.7 per cent.

Government & Economy

Transport chaos as strike against Macron reforms enters day two

China to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from tariffs

Almost 6m Filipinos lifted out of poverty in 2018, Philippines says

Hong Kong unrest contributed 2 pct points to Q3 GDP contraction: official

Putin and Zelensky in first talks to revive Ukraine peace efforts

Japan finance minister says BOJ's low-rate policy not behind megabank's fee moves

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 06:32 PM
Garage

Digital media startup Collab Asia raises US$7.5m in Series B funding

COLLAB Asia, a digital media company and social media influencer network, has raised US$7.5 million in Series B...

Dec 6, 2019 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares jump 0.7% on Friday, flat on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended gains from Thursday to close the week at 3,194.71, jumping 20.52 points or 0....

Dec 6, 2019 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.86...

Dec 6, 2019 05:11 PM
Consumer

Hector Capital, Agritrade International eye green market in Singapore

INTEGRATED energy solutions provider Agritrade International and consumer-focused private equity firm Hector Capital...

Dec 6, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open, before US jobs data

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, with all eyes on US monthly jobs data to be...

