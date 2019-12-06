DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on Lendlease Global Commercial Reit with a "buy" call and a 12-month price target of S$1.05, citing the recently listed Reit’s initial portfolio which offers a good mix of resilience, growth and visibility.

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on Lendlease Global Commercial Reit with a "buy" call and a 12-month price target of S$1.05, citing the recently listed Reit’s initial portfolio which offers a good mix of resilience, growth and visibility.

Hector Capital, Agritrade International eye green market in Singapore

INTEGRATED energy solutions provider Agritrade International and consumer-focused private equity firm Hector Capital are investing up to US$100 million in Sun Electric to help the homegrown solar rooftop developer go regional, and tap Singapore's green energy market.

Sasseur Reit to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index

THE index, which tracks the performance of listed property companies and Reits in emerging markets, is a collaboration among FTSE Russell, the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).

Swiss fintech incubator F10 sets up office in Singapore

ITS Singapore office will support pre-seed and seed-stage financial technology (fintech), regulatory technology (regtech) and insurance tech (insurtech) startups, F10 announced on Friday.

The STI today

Singapore shares jump 0.7% on Friday, flat on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) extended gains from Thursday to close the week at 3,194.71, jumping 20.52 points or 0.7 per cent.