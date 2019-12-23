You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 6:30 PM

SINGAPORE-AUTO-PRIX-FINANCE-IPO-061753 (1).jpg
All six sectors polled for the latest SBF-Experian SME Index have scaled back their expansion plans for 2020.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore SMEs less upbeat, scaling back expansion plans: poll

ALL six sectors polled for the latest SBF-Experian SME Index have scaled back their expansion plans for 2020 and this was likely due to an uncertain economic environment, increased competition and rising cost pressures.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore headline inflation inches up while core inflation stays flat in November

HEADLINE inflation was at 0.6 per cent year on year in November, according to data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday, higher than the 0.4 per cent seen in October and matching economist expectations. 

New Hyflux investor to engage with PnP holders 'as soon as practicable'

AQUA Munda said it had received queries from some PnP holders about whether it will table any proposal for their consideration.

SPH buys 7 more UK student accommodation assets for £411m

THIS will add 2,383 beds to SPH's portfolio to a total of 7,726 beds across 18 cities in the UK and Germany, the media group said on Monday.

The STI today

Singapore shares little moved in listless Monday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI), which stayed range-bound, opened with a slight loss but steadily overturned the dip to close at 3,214.00, ekeing out a 1.61-point or 0.05 per cent gain in the process.

 

Government & Economy

Stalled talks with US not good for N Korea, S Korea tells China

Singapore SMEs less upbeat, scaling back expansion plans: poll

Bank of Thailand chief says growth outlook 'disappointing'

Singapore headline inflation inches up while core inflation stays flat in November

Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires

China's Xi to meet Japan, S Korea leaders as N Korea tensions rise

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 06:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy says 8% senior notes undervalued, buys back US$16m

INDONESIAN coal miner Geo Energy Resources has repurchased US$16.1 million in principal amount of the 8 per cent...

Dec 23, 2019 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares little moved in listless Monday session

THE lack of fresh leads - commonplace towards the end of the year - made for an uninspiring start to the trading...

Dec 23, 2019 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.00...

Dec 23, 2019 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks pressured at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets started Monday on a weak footing with many investors away for the holidays....

Dec 23, 2019 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher Monday, building on a recent rally fuelled by the China-US trade...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly