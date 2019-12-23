All six sectors polled for the latest SBF-Experian SME Index have scaled back their expansion plans for 2020.

Singapore SMEs less upbeat, scaling back expansion plans: poll

ALL six sectors polled for the latest SBF-Experian SME Index have scaled back their expansion plans for 2020 and this was likely due to an uncertain economic environment, increased competition and rising cost pressures.

Singapore headline inflation inches up while core inflation stays flat in November

HEADLINE inflation was at 0.6 per cent year on year in November, according to data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Monday, higher than the 0.4 per cent seen in October and matching economist expectations.

New Hyflux investor to engage with PnP holders 'as soon as practicable'

AQUA Munda said it had received queries from some PnP holders about whether it will table any proposal for their consideration.

SPH buys 7 more UK student accommodation assets for £411m

THIS will add 2,383 beds to SPH's portfolio to a total of 7,726 beds across 18 cities in the UK and Germany, the media group said on Monday.

Singapore shares little moved in listless Monday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI), which stayed range-bound, opened with a slight loss but steadily overturned the dip to close at 3,214.00, ekeing out a 1.61-point or 0.05 per cent gain in the process.