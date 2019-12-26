Industrial production fell by 9.3 per cent year on year, reversing the growth spike in the month before, even amid year-end hopes that the manufacturing sector was bottoming out.

Singapore factory output posts 9.3% shock drop in November

INDUSTRIAL production fell by 9.3 per cent year on year, reversing the growth spike in the month before, even amid year-end hopes that the manufacturing sector was bottoming out.

SembMarine bags 2 offshore platform projects worth over S$550m

The first contract will see it working with its customer North Oil Company (NOC) to fabricate two well-head platforms for the NOC-operated Al Shaheen oil field in Qatar and in the second,SembMarine will fabricate certain platforms and bridges for Total E&P Danmark.

Rex unit to issue more preference shares to raise US$17m

REX International's indirect subsidiary Masirah Oil Ltd (MOL) has entered into preference share subscription agreements with Rex Oman, Schroder & Co Banque SA and management member John Pringle to raise some US$17 million.

Accordia Golf Trust: Conflict of interest 'reasonably resolved' in golf course deal

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) said its audit and risk committee is of the view that any potential conflict of interest has been "reasonably resolved and managed", in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange on Dec 24.

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac surges for 2nd time this week, up as much as 11.2%

OFFSHORE oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings saw its shares jump for the second time this week after they rose as much as S$0.016 or 11.2 per cent to S$0.157 on Thursday.

Singapore shares little moved in uninspiring Thursday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was little changed, adding 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to end Thursday at 3,222.99.

