Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc78kj2m9aqi99qz93l25_doc6xsgrprajtuj850r5nz.jpg
Industrial production fell by 9.3 per cent year on year, reversing the growth spike in the month before, even amid year-end hopes that the manufacturing sector was bottoming out.
REUTERS

Singapore factory output posts 9.3% shock drop in November

INDUSTRIAL production fell by 9.3 per cent year on year, reversing the growth spike in the month before, even amid year-end hopes that the manufacturing sector was bottoming out.

 

SembMarine bags 2 offshore platform projects worth over S$550m

The first contract will see it working with its customer North Oil Company (NOC) to fabricate two well-head platforms for the NOC-operated Al Shaheen oil field in Qatar and in the second,SembMarine will fabricate certain platforms and bridges for Total E&P Danmark.

Rex unit to issue more preference shares to raise US$17m

REX International's indirect subsidiary Masirah Oil Ltd (MOL) has entered into preference share subscription agreements with Rex Oman, Schroder & Co Banque SA and management member John Pringle to raise some US$17 million.

Accordia Golf Trust: Conflict of interest 'reasonably resolved' in golf course deal

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) said its audit and risk committee is of the view that any potential conflict of interest has been "reasonably resolved and managed", in  response to queries from the Singapore Exchange on Dec 24. 

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac surges for 2nd time this week, up as much as 11.2%

OFFSHORE oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings saw its shares jump for the second time this week after they rose as much as S$0.016 or 11.2 per cent to S$0.157 on Thursday.

Singapore shares little moved in uninspiring Thursday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was little changed, adding 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to end Thursday at 3,222.99.
 

 

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says ready to ease without hesitation if inflation target threatened

The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global growth

Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines: officials

Italy's education minister resigns over lack of funds for ministry

Britain's Queen hails climate movement on Christmas Day

Dec 26, 2019 06:28 PM
Dec 26, 2019 05:58 PM
Malaysia: Shares close flat on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 0...

Dec 26, 2019 05:16 PM
Hyflux axes old agreement with Mitsubishi on TuasOne project

HYFLUX on Thursday said it has replaced an old settlement agreement entered into with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (...

Dec 26, 2019 04:42 PM
UOB partners Prudential Singapore, Nickelodeon Asia to enhance parents' financial planning for kids

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has teamed up with Prudential Singapore and Nickelodeon Asia to enhance its existing UOB...

Dec 26, 2019 04:26 PM
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam steel imports

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has imposed anti-dumping duties on cold rolled iron or non-alloy steel coil imports from...

